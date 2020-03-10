Corona crisis: Mayhem in equity markets as Sensex crashes by 1942 points

The rupee lost value against the dollar sinking to 74.14 at close.

It was mayhem in the equity markets on Monday with the Sensex crashing by a gut-wrenching 1942 points or 5% as skittish investors rushed for the exit increasingly apprehensive of a global recession. Close to Rs 7 lakh crore of investor wealth was wiped out during Monday’s session as foreign portfolio investors sold close to $900million worth of stocks, provisional data showed, though local institutions are understood to have been buyers. With markets across the globe in sell-off mode, Indian equities too have been battered; the loss since February 1 has been 12.5%.

With no signs of any relief in the spread of coronavirus, crude oil prices went into free fall plunging 30% from overnight levels to levels of $32 per barrel following Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut prices and raise output. Investors rushed to buy bonds, both at home and abroad; the yield on the US Treasury sank to 0.3137 while the yield on the local benchmark closed the session at 6.06%. The rupee lost value against the dollar sinking to 74.14 at close.