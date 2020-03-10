Corona crisis: Mayhem in equity markets as Sensex crashes by 1942 points

With no signs of any relief in the spread of coronavirus, crude oil prices went into free fall plunging 30% from overnight levels to levels of $32 per barrel.
It was mayhem in the equity markets on Monday with the Sensex crashing by a gut-wrenching 1942 points or 5% as skittish investors rushed for the exit increasingly apprehensive of a global recession. Close to Rs 7 lakh crore of investor wealth was wiped out during Monday’s session as foreign portfolio investors sold close to $900million worth of stocks, provisional data showed, though local institutions are understood to have been buyers. With markets across the globe in sell-off mode, Indian equities too have been battered; the loss since February 1 has been 12.5%.
With no signs of any relief in the spread of coronavirus, crude oil prices went into free fall plunging 30% from overnight levels to levels of $32 per barrel following Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut prices and raise output. Investors rushed to buy bonds, both at home and abroad; the yield on the US Treasury sank to 0.3137 while the yield on the local benchmark closed the session at 6.06%. The rupee lost value against the dollar sinking to 74.14 at close.
