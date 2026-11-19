The widening price gap between DAP and complex fertilisers affected farmer buying patterns during the first half of FY27, leaving manufacturers with weaker NPK volumes and pressure on profitability. With DAP prices capped at Rs 1,350 per bag, higher input costs pushed up prices of complex fertilisers, prompting farmers to favour DAP over NPK grades.

The Centre’s Rs 62,370-crore Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) allocation for phosphatic and potassic fertilisers for the Rabi 2026-27 season has brought Coromandel International and Paradeep Phosphates into focus. Analysts expect both companies to benefit from the revised support, given their exposure to phosphatic fertilisers.

Higher NPK prices pushed farmers towards DAP

Coromandel International’s Managing Director and CEO S Sankarasubramanian had described Q2 as a difficult quarter for the industry during the company’s earnings call on November 12, 2026.

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“As you all know, Q2 was an unprecedentedly challenging quarter for the industry. We had multiple headwinds coming together at the same time. Deficit rainfall in key markets, rupee depreciation, elevated raw material prices, lower NBS rates, and weak consumption impacted the operating environment.”

He said rainfall deficit in key markets, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, was around 20-30%.

Aditya Arora, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan said, “The sharp rise in raw material costs following the West Asia conflict severely disrupted phosphatic fertiliser economics during Q2FY27. With DAP prices maintained at Rs 1,350/bag, the cost burden shifted to complex fertilisers, resulting in a sharp increase in NPK prices and a meaningful shift in farmer preference towards DAP. Consequently, NPK demand declined sharply during the quarter, pressuring volumes, margins and profitability across phosphatic fertiliser manufacturers.”

Rs 62,370-crore subsidy: Analysts expect margin support

The higher NBS allocation follows the increase in international raw material prices, which were not fully covered by the earlier Kharif subsidy rates. Coromandel’s management said the revised support could allow some moderation in complex fertiliser prices.

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During the November 12 earnings call, Sankarasubramanian said, “But at least I feel NP grades, like 20:20, which has seen a very sharp increase from INR1,350 per bag to INR2,100, there we expect moderation to happen. It can be minimum 10%-15% of moderation in those fertilizers.”

Prashant Biyani, Vice President at Elara Capital said, “All companies having exposure to P&K fertiliser business will benefit from subsidy hike. Within the listed space, we expect Coromandel International and Paradeep Phosphates to benefit most from it”

On the revenue exposure of the two companies Biyani said, “Coromandel International has 75% of revenue from P&K fertilisers while Paradeep Phosphates has more than 90% of revenue from phosphatic fertilisers”

He added, “Subsidy has already been revised for Rabi season. All listed fertiliser companies will benefit from it.”

Antu Eapen Thomas, Senior Research Analyst at Geojit Investments Limited, explained that “The Union Cabinet approved Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers of about ₹62,370 crore for Rabi 2026-27, significantly higher than the allocation in Rabi 2025-26. This reflects the sharp rise in key raw materials due to the disruption in the Gulf, and phosphatic manufacturers should be the key beneficiaries. In H1FY27, Kharif NBS rates did not cover the surge in raw material costs. Manufacturers therefore raised complex fertiliser prices by about 25–30% to limit margin erosion, while DAP stayed capped at ₹1,350 per bag.”

Thomas added that “The widening price gap pushed farmers towards DAP. Complex fertiliser volumes fell substantially in H1, while DAP volumes were flat, and several players cut production and dispatches to conserve working capital. In H2, the higher subsidy rates should support a recovery in margins while also allowing some price cuts on complex fertilisers, aiding a volume recovery.”

Coromandel International: Retail, biologicals and crop protection growth triggers

Coromandel is building businesses beyond conventional fertilisers through speciality nutrients, biological products, crop protection and retail. The company added 80 stores during Q2, taking its network to 1,300 across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Management has set a target of 2,000 stores over the next two years.

CEO Sankarasubramanian said the company was seeing sustained demand for biological products, including neem-based biopesticides, bio-stimulants, microbial products and organic fertilisers.

“Biologicals have got two, three verticals here. One is the plant extracts like neem-based biopesticides, another one is bio-stimulants and microbials, what we have been doing, and third is the organic fertilisers, which are based on industry waste like press mud as well as municipal waste,” he had highlighted during the earnings call.

On the crop protection business, management said exports grew 44% and accounted for more than 40% of segment revenue during Q2. Coromandel is also integrating NACL, which provides additional active ingredient manufacturing capacity and R&D capabilities. Sankarasubramanian said new product registrations in crop protection could take two to three years.

Coromandel International: Q2 and H1 FY27 performance

Measure Q2 FY27 YoY change H1 FY27 YoY change Total income Rs 10,348 crore +6% Rs 18,563 crore +10% EBITDA Rs 944 crore -18% Rs 1,705 crore -12% Profit after tax Rs 523 crore -34% Rs 905 crore -30% Primary fertiliser sales 10 lakh tonnes -30% — — Fertiliser market share — — 19% Up from 17%

Source: Coromandel International’s Q2 and H1 FY27 earnings call transcript. Financial figures are consolidated.

Paradeep Phosphates: Phosphoric acid expansion and a wide farmer network

Paradeep Phosphates operates three manufacturing facilities at Paradeep, Goa and Mangalore, with combined installed capacity of 3.7 million tonnes per annum. Its investor presentation identifies backward integration, capacity expansion and distribution reach as key parts of its operating strategy.

The company plans to increase phosphoric acid capacity at Paradeep from 500,000 tonnes to 700,000 tonnes per annum. According to its presentation, the environmental public hearing for the project has been completed and the company is awaiting approvals.

Its distribution network reaches more than 11 million farmers through over 100,000 retailers across 18 states. The network includes 7,000 dealers, 25 regional marketing offices and 666 stock points. The company markets products under brands such as Jai Kisaan Navratna and Jai Kisaan Mangala.

Paradeep Phosphates has also identified supply chain risks from disruptions to international shipping routes, higher freight costs and raw material price volatility. Managing Director and CEO N Suresh Krishnan said in the company’s investor presentation:

“Despite the global uncertainty, particularly sulphur pricing/ availability and impact of the Rabi notification is yet to be factored in, the company delivered the EBITDA/tonne for H1 ”

Paradeep Phosphates: Q2 and H1 FY27 performance

Measure Q2 FY27 YoY change H1 FY27 YoY change Revenue from operations Rs 7,364.1 crore +7.2% Rs 13,488.3 crore +18.6% EBITDA Rs 431.2 crore -38.3% Rs 1,173 crore -10.7% Profit after tax Rs 122.4 crore -64.1% Rs 515.6 crore -21.8% Total fertiliser production 5.81 lakh tonnes -42.2% 13.47 lakh tonnes -27.5% DAP production 1.52 lakh tonnes +29.2% 3.90 lakh tonnes +37% NPK production 1.85 lakh tonnes -71.6% 5.04 lakh tonnes -54.3% Total fertiliser sales 10.14 lakh tonnes -25.1% 19.99 lakh tonnes -12.9% DAP sales, including traded DAP 3.22 lakh tonnes +21.2% 5.67 lakh tonnes +33.8% NPK sales 4.45 lakh tonnes -47.6% 9.88 lakh tonnes -29.3%

Source: Paradeep Phosphates’ Q2 and H1 FY27 investor presentation. Production and sales are separate operating measures.

Arora of Mirae Asset Sharekhan pointed out that “Paradeep Phosphates should be another key beneficiary of the enhanced NBS support given its high exposure to phosphatic fertilisers. The company reported PAT of Rs 121 crore in Q2FY27, down 65% YoY, as elevated sulphur costs, weak product economics and a Rs 60 crore inventory write-down weighed on profitability. Importantly, Q2 earnings did not factor in the revised Rabi subsidy rates or the proposed sulphur support package. Subsidy receivables had also increased to ~Rs 6,700 crore, including ~Rs 3,700 crore inventory in the channel, stretching working-capital requirements.”

He expects the revised subsidy rates to support the company’s product economics and working capita“The revised subsidy rates should improve profitability across its DAP and NPK portfolio, support affordability-led demand recovery and help alleviate working-capital pressures. We also expect the inventory write-down taken in Q2 to reverse following the subsidy revision, which, along with moderating sulphur prices, should support an improvement in earnings and cash flows over H2FY27”

The subsidy receivable and channel inventory figures, along with the expected reversal of the inventory write-down, are Arora’s estimates and expectations, not figures disclosed in Paradeep Phosphates’ investor presentation.

Rabi demand and raw material prices remain key

Thomas of Geojit identified weather conditions, sowing progress, global raw material prices and subsidy payments as key factors for the second half.

“However, below-normal reservoir levels, especially in southern India, and the lingering effects of El Nino have delayed rabi sowing. Key monitorables include weather conditions and rabi sowing progress, global raw material prices and subsidy disbursements.”

Coromandel’s management said it was cautiously optimistic about the Rabi season. In his closing remarks during the November 12 earnings call, CEO Sankarasubramanian had said:

“Looking ahead, we are cautiously optimistic about the Rabi season, due to improved fundamentals and moderating raw material prices. The recent revision in NBS rates should help fertilizer sector. The demand side farm economics remain broadly supportive.”

He added that recent rainfall had replenished soil moisture and sowing had begun to pick up, although aggregate acreage remained behind the previous year at that stage.

Conclusion

For Coromandel International and Paradeep Phosphates, the Rabi season will put the revised subsidy rates to the test. The key question is whether lower NPK prices can bring farmers back to complex fertilisers without another squeeze on manufacturers’ margins. DAP has had the advantage at the counter so far.

Disclaimer: This article is based on analysts’ outlook and is for informational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.