Coreintegra Consulting Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140MH2009PLC191409 and registration number is 191409. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 514.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.