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Coreintegra Consulting Services Share Price

Sector
Service

Coreintegra Consulting Services has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 23, 2026 and will close on Sep 25, 2026. The price band has been set at 74.00-78.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Coreintegra Consulting Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Coreintegra Consulting Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Crisil		-0.811.827.9414.01-7.915.769.36
Central Depository Services (India)		2.82-2.68-1.7318.89-13.5127.1116.23
Urban Company		10.113.1827.1858.19-6.71.450.87
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		2.75-11.99-17.2635.8835.8810.766.32
Indegene		3.64.499.3539.812.511.220.73
International Gemological Institute		4.42-4.02-8.812.56-11.52-11.47-7.05
WeWork India Management		-0.36-0.148.2851.266.762.21.32
LEAP India		10.27-6.852.422.422.420.80.48
SIS		2.211.44-2.0760.7824.43-0.02-2.26
Quess Corp		5.366.4546.6112.1937.03-5.18-17.79
PDS		8.14-1.324.0942.394.21-6.417.51
CMS Info Systems		5.25-5.7-22.32-13.57-41.62-12.4-0.3
TeamLease Services		-2.33-3.72-17.114.04-35.72-21.79-22.59
Bluspring Enterprises		0.16-5.6716.14149.8448.6414.068.21
Kapston Services		1.2611.3965.38105.9246.04111.3381.56
Updater Services		0.56-10.3810.6951.44-23.03-11.3-6.94
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-5.7517.4912.171.0264.3920.3111.73
Krystal Integrated Services		5.1-0.255.5118.29-1.23-3.59-2.17
Innovision		-0.35-2.66-14.27-32-32-12.06-7.42

Source: Dion Global

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About Coreintegra Consulting Services

Coreintegra Consulting Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140MH2009PLC191409 and registration number is 191409. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 514.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sriram Natarajan
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Krishnamoorthy
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangeetha Sriram
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Bali
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitava Ghosh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeshwar Tripathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manav Ravindranath Dhanda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Chauhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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