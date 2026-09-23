Coreintegra Consulting Services has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 23, 2026 and will close on Sep 25, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹74.00-78.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Crisil
|-0.81
|1.82
|7.94
|14.01
|-7.91
|5.76
|9.36
|Central Depository Services (India)
|2.82
|-2.68
|-1.73
|18.89
|-13.51
|27.11
|16.23
|Urban Company
|10.11
|3.18
|27.18
|58.19
|-6.7
|1.45
|0.87
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|2.75
|-11.99
|-17.26
|35.88
|35.88
|10.76
|6.32
|Indegene
|3.6
|4.49
|9.35
|39.81
|2.51
|1.22
|0.73
|International Gemological Institute
|4.42
|-4.02
|-8.81
|2.56
|-11.52
|-11.47
|-7.05
|WeWork India Management
|-0.36
|-0.14
|8.28
|51.26
|6.76
|2.2
|1.32
|LEAP India
|10.27
|-6.85
|2.42
|2.42
|2.42
|0.8
|0.48
|SIS
|2.21
|1.44
|-2.07
|60.78
|24.43
|-0.02
|-2.26
|Quess Corp
|5.36
|6.45
|46.6
|112.19
|37.03
|-5.18
|-17.79
|PDS
|8.14
|-1.32
|4.09
|42.39
|4.21
|-6.41
|7.51
|CMS Info Systems
|5.25
|-5.7
|-22.32
|-13.57
|-41.62
|-12.4
|-0.3
|TeamLease Services
|-2.33
|-3.72
|-17.11
|4.04
|-35.72
|-21.79
|-22.59
|Bluspring Enterprises
|0.16
|-5.67
|16.14
|149.84
|48.64
|14.06
|8.21
|Kapston Services
|1.26
|11.39
|65.38
|105.9
|246.04
|111.33
|81.56
|Updater Services
|0.56
|-10.38
|10.69
|51.44
|-23.03
|-11.3
|-6.94
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-5.75
|17.49
|12.1
|71.02
|64.39
|20.31
|11.73
|Krystal Integrated Services
|5.1
|-0.25
|5.51
|18.29
|-1.23
|-3.59
|-2.17
|Innovision
|-0.35
|-2.66
|-14.27
|-32
|-32
|-12.06
|-7.42
Source: Dion Global
Coreintegra Consulting Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140MH2009PLC191409 and registration number is 191409. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 514.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global