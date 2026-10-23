Core4 Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45309KA2022PLC157463 and registration number is 157463. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.