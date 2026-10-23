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Core4 Engineers Share Price

Sector
Engineering

Core4 Engineers has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 23, 2026 and will close on Oct 27, 2026. The price band has been set at 88.00-93.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Core4 Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Core4 Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo-MIM		-6.06-11.0647.8847.8847.8813.938.14
PTC Industries		-1.211.8239.255.9846.3872.3951.8
Thermax		-3.44-8.95-33-22-0.832.6118.51
Craftsman Automation		0.523.741743.1264.9234.5635.48
Sansera Engineering		-1.89-13.2722.256.17171.1364.2639.74
Inox India		-5.2-10.03-620.5259.3626.8815.35
Azad Engineering		-7.06-7.949.8531.0454.9255.6730.41
Aequs		-5.191.195.593062.4417.5510.19
Engineers India		-9.29-16.9411.52.3326.3125.5127.58
Tega Industries		-6.25-14.4212.972.68-8.2825.9619.52
Karamtara Engineering		-7.44-0.443.273.273.271.080.65
Ircon International		-5.65-8.04-21.11-35.53-40.79-11.1214.24
Kennametal India		-14.62-16.7132.5744.3448.1613.4121.38
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		-3.495.1228.9479.8518443.6424.27
Skipper		-4.5-11.49-6.275.33-5.1632.1745.67
Balu Forge Industries		-7.12-12.413.38-7.52-28.5917.129.94
Ion Exchange (India)		-7.92-19.08-18.12-15.12-13.9-15.5513.22
HD Fire Protect		-9.8-9.8-9.8-9.8-9.8-3.38-2.04
Tempsens Instruments (India)		-9.03-5.75-13.71-13.71-13.71-4.8-2.91

Source: Dion Global

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About Core4 Engineers

Core4 Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45309KA2022PLC157463 and registration number is 157463. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Hosahalli Appagigowda Savitha
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Agrahara Chamaraje Gowda Abhinandan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahadevappa Tejus
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Anala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kikkeri Putte Gowda Jayaramu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mysore Govindaraju Yashwanthkumar
    Independent Director

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