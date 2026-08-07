Here's the live share price of Coral Newsprints along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Coral Newsprints
|-4.99
|-11.41
|-6.24
|-6.24
|-13.30
|-5.43
|15.07
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Coral Newsprints has declined 13.30% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Coral Newsprints has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.87
|9.85
|10
|9.9
|9.93
|20
|10.18
|10.01
|50
|10.42
|10.21
|100
|10.63
|10.55
|200
|11.23
|10.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Coral Newsprints remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.30%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 77.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Coral Newsprints - Unaudited Results Quarter Ended June 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Coral Newsprints - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.07.2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 04:17 AM IST IST
|Coral Newsprints - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 29.07.2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Coral Newsprints - Compliance Certificate Under Reg. 7(3)
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Coral Newsprints - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Coral Newsprints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219DL1992PLC048398 and registration number is 048398. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of news print. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coral Newsprints is ₹9.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Coral Newsprints is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Coral Newsprints is ₹4.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Coral Newsprints are ₹9.32 and ₹9.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coral Newsprints stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coral Newsprints is ₹14.40 and 52-week low of Coral Newsprints is ₹8.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Coral Newsprints has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -11.41% for the past month, -6.24% over 3 months, -13.3% over 1 year, -5.43% across 3 years, and 15.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coral Newsprints are -20.39 and -0.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global