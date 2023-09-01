Coral Newsprints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219DL1992PLC048398 and registration number is 048398. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard and containers of paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.