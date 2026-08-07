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Coral Newsprints Share Price

NSE
BSE

CORAL NEWSPRINTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Coral Newsprints along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.32 Closed
-4.99₹ -0.49
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Coral Newsprints Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.32₹9.32
₹9.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.65₹14.40
₹9.32
Open Price
₹9.32
Prev. Close
₹9.81
Volume
4

Source: Dion Global

Coral Newsprints Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Coral Newsprints		-4.99-11.41-6.24-6.24-13.30-5.4315.07
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Coral Newsprints has declined 13.30% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Coral Newsprints has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Coral Newsprints Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Coral Newsprints Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.879.85
109.99.93
2010.1810.01
5010.4210.21
10010.6310.55
20011.2310.94

Source: Dion Global

Coral Newsprints Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Coral Newsprints remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.30%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 77.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Coral Newsprints Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTCoral Newsprints - Unaudited Results Quarter Ended June 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTCoral Newsprints - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.07.2026
Jul 23, 2026, 04:17 AM IST ISTCoral Newsprints - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 29.07.2026
Jul 17, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTCoral Newsprints - Compliance Certificate Under Reg. 7(3)
Jul 17, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTCoral Newsprints - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Coral Newsprints

Coral Newsprints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219DL1992PLC048398 and registration number is 048398. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of news print. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pushpendra P S Chauhan
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sodhani
    Director
  • Mr. Atul Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Ram Avtar Bansal
    Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Alawadi
    Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Chauhan
    Promoter Director
  • Mr. Pradyut Chauhan
    Promoter Director
  • Ms. Vineeta Singh
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Coral Newsprints Share Price

What is the share price of Coral Newsprints?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coral Newsprints is ₹9.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Coral Newsprints?

The Coral Newsprints is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Coral Newsprints?

The market cap of Coral Newsprints is ₹4.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Coral Newsprints?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Coral Newsprints are ₹9.32 and ₹9.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coral Newsprints?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coral Newsprints stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coral Newsprints is ₹14.40 and 52-week low of Coral Newsprints is ₹8.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Coral Newsprints performed historically in terms of returns?

The Coral Newsprints has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -11.41% for the past month, -6.24% over 3 months, -13.3% over 1 year, -5.43% across 3 years, and 15.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Coral Newsprints?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coral Newsprints are -20.39 and -0.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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