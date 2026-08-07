What is the share price of Coral Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coral Laboratories is ₹577.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Coral Laboratories? The Coral Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Coral Laboratories? The market cap of Coral Laboratories is ₹206.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Coral Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Coral Laboratories are ₹581.30 and ₹540.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coral Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coral Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coral Laboratories is ₹659.00 and 52-week low of Coral Laboratories is ₹360.00 as on .

How has the Coral Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Coral Laboratories has shown returns of 3.56% over the past day, -3.81% for the past month, 31.84% over 3 months, 0.68% over 1 year, 31.69% across 3 years, and 6.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Coral Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coral Laboratories are 12.60 and 0.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global