Coral Laboratories Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CORAL LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹273.00 Closed
0.130.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Coral Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹273.00₹277.70
₹273.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹217.00₹368.00
₹273.00
Open Price
₹276.55
Prev. Close
₹272.65
Volume
379

Coral Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1276.13
  • R2279.27
  • R3280.83
  • Pivot
    274.57
  • S1271.43
  • S2269.87
  • S3266.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5258.24269.46
  • 10259.86266.11
  • 20261.69262.11
  • 50261.72256.36
  • 100255.76256.21
  • 200268.86262.62

Coral Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.256.6615.686.727.06-9.50-43.25
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Coral Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Coral Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Coral Laboratories Ltd.

Coral Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1997PLC031669 and registration number is 031669. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Girish M Dhameja
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sushma Kadkade
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Sheela Kamdar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Saurabh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Malay Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendrasinh Rana
    Director

FAQs on Coral Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Coral Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Coral Laboratories Ltd. is ₹97.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Coral Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Coral Laboratories Ltd. is 14.55 and PB ratio of Coral Laboratories Ltd. is 0.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Coral Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coral Laboratories Ltd. is ₹273.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coral Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coral Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coral Laboratories Ltd. is ₹368.00 and 52-week low of Coral Laboratories Ltd. is ₹217.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

