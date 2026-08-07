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Coral Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

CORAL LABORATORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Coral Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹577.85 Closed
3.56₹ 19.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Coral Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹540.00₹581.30
₹577.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹360.00₹659.00
₹577.85
Open Price
₹569.20
Prev. Close
₹558.00
Volume
583

Source: Dion Global

Coral Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Coral Laboratories		0.61-3.8131.8422.740.6831.696.83
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Coral Laboratories has gained 0.68% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Coral Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Coral Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Coral Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5568.85567.62
10571.93571.49
20584.49575.6
50557.41555.02
100490.34522.78
200478.81513.92

Source: Dion Global

Coral Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Coral Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Coral Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:03 PM IST ISTCoral Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 23, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTCoral Laboratories - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 23, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTCoral Laboratories - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 14, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTCoral Laboratories - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTCoral Laboratories - Reply To Clarification

Source: Dion Global

About Coral Laboratories

Coral Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231MH1997PLC422233 and registration number is 422233. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendrasinh Rana
    Director
  • Mr. Girish M Dhameja
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sushma Kadkade
    Director & CFO
  • Ms. Pooja Hindia
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Saurabh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Malay Doshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Coral Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Coral Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coral Laboratories is ₹577.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Coral Laboratories?

The Coral Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Coral Laboratories?

The market cap of Coral Laboratories is ₹206.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Coral Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Coral Laboratories are ₹581.30 and ₹540.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coral Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coral Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coral Laboratories is ₹659.00 and 52-week low of Coral Laboratories is ₹360.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Coral Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Coral Laboratories has shown returns of 3.56% over the past day, -3.81% for the past month, 31.84% over 3 months, 0.68% over 1 year, 31.69% across 3 years, and 6.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Coral Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coral Laboratories are 12.60 and 0.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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