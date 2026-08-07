Here's the live share price of Coral Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Coral Laboratories
|0.61
|-3.81
|31.84
|22.74
|0.68
|31.69
|6.83
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Coral Laboratories has gained 0.68% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Coral Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|568.85
|567.62
|10
|571.93
|571.49
|20
|584.49
|575.6
|50
|557.41
|555.02
|100
|490.34
|522.78
|200
|478.81
|513.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Coral Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:03 PM IST IST
|Coral Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 23, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|Coral Laboratories - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 23, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|Coral Laboratories - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Coral Laboratories - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Coral Laboratories - Reply To Clarification
Source: Dion Global
Coral Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231MH1997PLC422233 and registration number is 422233. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coral Laboratories is ₹577.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Coral Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Coral Laboratories is ₹206.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Coral Laboratories are ₹581.30 and ₹540.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coral Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coral Laboratories is ₹659.00 and 52-week low of Coral Laboratories is ₹360.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Coral Laboratories has shown returns of 3.56% over the past day, -3.81% for the past month, 31.84% over 3 months, 0.68% over 1 year, 31.69% across 3 years, and 6.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coral Laboratories are 12.60 and 0.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global