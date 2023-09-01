Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.25
|6.66
|15.68
|6.72
|7.06
|-9.50
|-43.25
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Coral Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1997PLC031669 and registration number is 031669. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Coral Laboratories Ltd. is ₹97.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Coral Laboratories Ltd. is 14.55 and PB ratio of Coral Laboratories Ltd. is 0.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coral Laboratories Ltd. is ₹273.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coral Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coral Laboratories Ltd. is ₹368.00 and 52-week low of Coral Laboratories Ltd. is ₹217.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.