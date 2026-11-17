The artificial intelligence and technology sector sell-off in the US has begun to have an impact on commodity prices as well. The price of copper, a metal needed for industrial uses, has slumped to an over four-month low.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, the most traded November copper futures were slightly lower at Rs 1,282.8 per kg. Copper futures on the domestic bourse have fallen over 10% from the record high of Rs 1,433 per kg touched in early October.

3 reasons why Copper prices are falling

Concerns over weaker demand as the tech rout deepens, a stronger dollar, and weaker-than-expected economic data from China is also hurting the red metal.

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#1 China’s weaker than expected economic data a concern

China is the world’s largest consumer of copper, and weak economic growth can hurt the demand for the metal.

While the demand and supply outlook for copper remains broadly positive, it is being challenged by speculative long liquidation due to the technology-sector rout, Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank said in a post on X.

#2 Dollar rates weigh on copper

“A stronger dollar is weighing, with the index near 103.4 and the US 10-year yield near 5.14% as markets price a December Fed hike. China’s October data also disappointed, with retail sales up 0.4% against 0.8% expected and factory output up 4.8% against 5.3%,” Ashish Rajodiya, Head of Commodities at PL Capital, said in a note.

Copper futures on the London Metal Exchange have declined for six consecutive weeks, with the three-month futures currently trading near four-month lows of $13,270 per tonne, down 10% from the record high of $14,702 per tonne in early October. Rajodiya said that inventories have also risen, with stocks in LME-registered warehouses increasing to about 320,000 tonnes from 205,000 in August.

The downtrend in copper prices was exacerbated by concerns over Chinese economic growth. “Fixed asset investment unexpectedly fell, signalling that Beijing’s latest stimulus measures have yet to feed through to the world’s biggest metals consumer,” Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ Research said in a note.

#3 US 10-year yield above 5%

Another key factor that’s weighing on copper prices is the 10-year US Treasury yield, which is currently at 5.12%.

Investors will also keep an eye on the minutes of the US Federal Open Market Committee‘s latest meeting is due on Thursday, which could provide further cues on the interest rate trajectory in the country.

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Copper price outlook

PL Capital’s Rajodiya said the next move in copper prices depends on the dollar and policy support from China.

“Stimulus in China or a softer dollar would help copper recover, while a firmer Fed and weak Chinese demand could extend the fall,” he added.