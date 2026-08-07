What is the share price of Cool Caps Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cool Caps Industries is ₹21.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Cool Caps Industries? The Cool Caps Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cool Caps Industries? The market cap of Cool Caps Industries is ₹252.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cool Caps Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cool Caps Industries are ₹22.65 and ₹21.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cool Caps Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cool Caps Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cool Caps Industries is ₹109.00 and 52-week low of Cool Caps Industries is ₹19.50 as on .

How has the Cool Caps Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Cool Caps Industries has shown returns of -1.83% over the past day, -14.34% for the past month, -14.68% over 3 months, -74.17% over 1 year, -24.87% across 3 years, and 41.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cool Caps Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cool Caps Industries are 30.22 and 3.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global