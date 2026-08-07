Here's the live share price of Cool Caps Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cool Caps Industries
|-2.27
|-14.34
|-14.68
|-24.69
|-74.17
|-24.87
|41.69
|Supreme Industries
|-0.68
|8.19
|-6.08
|-7.10
|-17.59
|-2.90
|10.44
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.30
|13.04
|18.27
|41.93
|99.49
|127.55
|50.93
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.73
|8.78
|11.89
|24.14
|58.63
|31.29
|34.89
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|7.48
|3.35
|15.93
|-5.65
|2.53
|3.50
|2.08
|Nilkamal
|-2.86
|34.87
|34.49
|19.50
|8.15
|-11.17
|-8.90
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.96
|-1.40
|14.77
|25.64
|-13.77
|-11.15
|5.92
|All Time Plastics
|-0.64
|-11.54
|-18.72
|-10.13
|-22.49
|-8.14
|-4.97
|Arrow Greentech
|8.17
|17.79
|40.92
|76.59
|1.80
|30.38
|37.89
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.39
|13.72
|4.12
|1.54
|-21.91
|-1.58
|-1.27
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-3.19
|8.01
|0.53
|8.72
|10.00
|-0.43
|-0.26
|TPL Plastech
|-2.27
|-5.45
|15.62
|19.56
|3.09
|20.86
|17.29
|Plastiblends India
|6.21
|12.02
|14.21
|25.50
|3.68
|-4.04
|-5.91
|Wim Plast
|0
|-7.26
|-12.97
|-12.97
|-12.97
|-4.52
|-2.74
|Brand Concepts
|-7.81
|-11.18
|-28.51
|-43.88
|-45.78
|-21.30
|40.81
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|-0.12
|-4.23
|-3.26
|-4.55
|-40.87
|-4.22
|4.23
|Master Components
|3.67
|37.20
|34.98
|60.32
|35.42
|52.48
|28.80
|Avro India
|4.48
|-11.74
|-25.47
|-29.13
|-42.50
|-6.17
|27.15
|Mega Flex Plastics
|0
|-12.78
|-31.03
|-9.09
|61.29
|42.58
|12.02
|Purv Flexipack
|8.22
|0.30
|-20.56
|-27.04
|-34.49
|-41.26
|-27.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cool Caps Industries has declined 74.17% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.59%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (99.49%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (58.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Cool Caps Industries has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.44%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (50.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.61
|21.88
|10
|21.1
|21.7
|20
|21.94
|22.01
|50
|23.67
|23.55
|100
|25.03
|28.39
|200
|44.51
|39.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cool Caps Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 130.62%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Cool Caps Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Cool Caps Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/2015 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101WB2015PLC208523 and registration number is 208523. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 241.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cool Caps Industries is ₹21.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cool Caps Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Cool Caps Industries is ₹252.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cool Caps Industries are ₹22.65 and ₹21.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cool Caps Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cool Caps Industries is ₹109.00 and 52-week low of Cool Caps Industries is ₹19.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cool Caps Industries has shown returns of -1.83% over the past day, -14.34% for the past month, -14.68% over 3 months, -74.17% over 1 year, -24.87% across 3 years, and 41.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cool Caps Industries are 30.22 and 3.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global