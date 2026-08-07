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Cool Caps Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

COOL CAPS INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Cool Caps Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.50 Closed
-1.83₹ -0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cool Caps Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.10₹22.65
₹21.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.50₹109.00
₹21.50
Open Price
₹22.65
Prev. Close
₹21.90
Volume
42,500

Source: Dion Global

Cool Caps Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cool Caps Industries		-2.27-14.34-14.68-24.69-74.17-24.8741.69
Supreme Industries		-0.688.19-6.08-7.10-17.59-2.9010.44
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.3013.0418.2741.9399.49127.5550.93
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.738.7811.8924.1458.6331.2934.89
Ddev Plastiks Industries		7.483.3515.93-5.652.533.502.08
Nilkamal		-2.8634.8734.4919.508.15-11.17-8.90
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.96-1.4014.7725.64-13.77-11.155.92
All Time Plastics		-0.64-11.54-18.72-10.13-22.49-8.14-4.97
Arrow Greentech		8.1717.7940.9276.591.8030.3837.89
Dhunseri Ventures		11.3913.724.121.54-21.91-1.58-1.27
Pyramid Technoplast		-3.198.010.538.7210.00-0.43-0.26
TPL Plastech		-2.27-5.4515.6219.563.0920.8617.29
Plastiblends India		6.2112.0214.2125.503.68-4.04-5.91
Wim Plast		0-7.26-12.97-12.97-12.97-4.52-2.74
Brand Concepts		-7.81-11.18-28.51-43.88-45.78-21.3040.81
Pil Italica Lifestyle		-0.12-4.23-3.26-4.55-40.87-4.224.23
Master Components		3.6737.2034.9860.3235.4252.4828.80
Avro India		4.48-11.74-25.47-29.13-42.50-6.1727.15
Mega Flex Plastics		0-12.78-31.03-9.0961.2942.5812.02
Purv Flexipack		8.220.30-20.56-27.04-34.49-41.26-27.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cool Caps Industries has declined 74.17% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.59%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (99.49%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (58.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Cool Caps Industries has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.44%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (50.93%).

Cool Caps Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cool Caps Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.6121.88
1021.121.7
2021.9422.01
5023.6723.55
10025.0328.39
20044.5139.62

Source: Dion Global

Cool Caps Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cool Caps Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 130.62%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cool Caps Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Cool Caps Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Cool Caps Industries

Cool Caps Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/2015 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101WB2015PLC208523 and registration number is 208523. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 241.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Goenka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Unnat Goenka
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director
  • Ms. Poonam Goenka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vanshay Goenka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohit Dujari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Vyas
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cool Caps Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Cool Caps Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cool Caps Industries is ₹21.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cool Caps Industries?

The Cool Caps Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cool Caps Industries?

The market cap of Cool Caps Industries is ₹252.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cool Caps Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cool Caps Industries are ₹22.65 and ₹21.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cool Caps Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cool Caps Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cool Caps Industries is ₹109.00 and 52-week low of Cool Caps Industries is ₹19.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cool Caps Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cool Caps Industries has shown returns of -1.83% over the past day, -14.34% for the past month, -14.68% over 3 months, -74.17% over 1 year, -24.87% across 3 years, and 41.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cool Caps Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cool Caps Industries are 30.22 and 3.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Cool Caps Industries News

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