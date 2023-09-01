Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cool Caps Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/2015 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101WB2015PLC208523 and registration number is 208523. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cool Caps Industries Ltd. is ₹648.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cool Caps Industries Ltd. is 108.38 and PB ratio of Cool Caps Industries Ltd. is 18.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cool Caps Industries Ltd. is ₹561.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cool Caps Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cool Caps Industries Ltd. is ₹639.90 and 52-week low of Cool Caps Industries Ltd. is ₹135.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.