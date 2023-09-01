Follow Us

Must Read

Cool Caps Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

COOL CAPS INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹561.00 Closed
1.086
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cool Caps Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹540.00₹579.95
₹561.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹135.00₹639.90
₹561.00
Open Price
₹540.00
Prev. Close
₹555.00
Volume
4,250

Cool Caps Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1580.63
  • R2600.27
  • R3620.58
  • Pivot
    560.32
  • S1540.68
  • S2520.37
  • S3500.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5176.98572.95
  • 10175.04569.37
  • 20176.77554.71
  • 50178.25536.59
  • 100148.3514.24
  • 20089.07440.75

Cool Caps Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
-2.6522.9757.1960.13122.61224.65272.38
3.7323.5558.0297.3072.15122.13175.13
3.74-10.856.5433.8715.1792.3825.44
-1.02-5.990.572.252.65238.45205.97
-3.066.5618.6872.5767.94417.49178.54
1.766.6819.1814.5015.13108.4041.36
2.1632.3934.7562.42-10.41-13.80-13.80
2.72-6.858.7816.823.13375.23138.27
1.276.2332.7352.366.1632.10-6.77
-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09
10.581.88-3.4987.41354.43630.36159.35
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-0.97-1.92-8.5132.2023.86240.8424.92
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.378.27-9.12-11.90-4.62668.73559.32
-2.543.72-2.85-14.60-21.98-36.57-36.57
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02
5.1046.2324.2645.39-11.02-11.02-11.02

Cool Caps Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Cool Caps Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cool Caps Industries Ltd.

Cool Caps Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/2015 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101WB2015PLC208523 and registration number is 208523. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Goenka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Gourisaria
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Poonam Goenka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vanshay Goenka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohit Dujari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Vyas
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cool Caps Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cool Caps Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Cool Caps Industries Ltd. is ₹648.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cool Caps Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cool Caps Industries Ltd. is 108.38 and PB ratio of Cool Caps Industries Ltd. is 18.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cool Caps Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cool Caps Industries Ltd. is ₹561.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cool Caps Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cool Caps Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cool Caps Industries Ltd. is ₹639.90 and 52-week low of Cool Caps Industries Ltd. is ₹135.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

