Controlling emotions is most critical aspect in long term investment, says India’s top fund manager

The markets have been rangebound in the last few days. (Reuters)

Sensex and Nifty have been rangebound after the recent sharp correction from record highs in the last few days. Considering the global market scenario currently, further correction could not be ruled out. Such a scenario becomes tricky for the investors who are unable to make correct bets and end up losing their investments. The bearish mode even instills negative emotions at times and investors allow emotions to take over while making stock picks. “Controlling emotions is the most critical aspect while investing in the long term,” Navneet Munot of SBI Mutual Fund said at an event. An investor must not change the investment technique while investing in the stock markets, he said. It’s important for an investor to diversify portfolio and maintain discipline while investing, he advised.

“One must learn to take advantage of movement in stock prices via SIP and diversify portfolio & maintain discipline while investing,” he added. On being asked to share views on LTCG, Navneet Munot said that he doesn’t think imposition of LTCG tax changes anything.

Speaking at the same event, Nilesh Shah of Kotak AMC said regular & Long-term investment along with asset allocation key to create wealth. It’s is advised that one must moderate return expectations a bit and play for the long time, he said. Tushar Pradhan of HSBC Global Asset Management India said that it’s better to have a portfolio approach in markets rather than single stock invest. “One must diversify across range of market participants to control risk and hold 20-25 stocks in portfolio, nothing less than that,” he said

The markets have been rangebound in the last few days especially after Donald Trump-led US administration imposed fresh tariffs on China instilling fears in the minds of the investors the world over.