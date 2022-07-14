scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Continuum Green Energy raises $350 million in debt from international investors

Continuum Green Energy is majority-owned by a global infrastructure fund managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure.

Written by FE Bureau
Deutsche Bank AG advised Continuum on the transaction, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Deutsche Bank AG advised Continuum on the transaction, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Continuum Green Energy, Singapore, through its subsidiary has raised $350 million by issuing Secured Floating Rate Notes to two marquee international institutional investors, with an option to issue an additional $50 million on fulfilment of certain conditions. Deutsche Bank AG advised Continuum on the transaction, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The funding announcement comes shortly after GE Energy Financial Services (GE EFS) bought a 49% stake in Continuum Green Energy’s 148.5 MW Morjar onshore wind project in Gujarat for an undisclosed amount. Continuum Green Energy is majority-owned by a global infrastructure fund managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure.

Continuum is an India-focused renewable energy platform, with the majority of its assets focused on Commercial & Industrial (C&I) consumers, with 1.3 GW of operating and near operational capacity and an additional 1.2 GW projects for near-term construction. The energy company has a portfolio capacity of 4 GW, which comprises 855.40 MW operational capacity, 444.40 MW under-construction projects and 2.7 GW under-development projects.

Also Read

“Raising of funds from marquee investors re-affirms the faith of investors in Continuum’s business model and the company’s focus on building high-quality projects. With these funds, the company aims to expand its portfolio to 2.5 GW, the majority of which as wind and solar hybrid projects, servicing Commercial & Industrial (C&I) consumers, enabling them to meet their sustainability goals economically,” said Arvind Bansal, founder and CEO of Continuum in a statement.

“We are happy that Continuum receives this investment and are excited for the growth that the company may realise while deepening its franchise with C&I customers and wind-solar hybrid offerings. This marks another big milestone in our now 10-year fruitful partnership with Continuum,” added Raja Parthasarathy, managing director at Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners and a member of the board at Continuum.

More Stories on
Morgan Stanley

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Market