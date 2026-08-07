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Continental Seeds and Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONTINENTAL SEEDS AND CHEMICALS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Continental Seeds and Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.60 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Continental Seeds and Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.60₹11.60
₹11.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.35₹28.50
₹11.60
Open Price
₹11.60
Prev. Close
₹11.60
Volume
3,333

Source: Dion Global

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Continental Seeds and Chemicals		02.20-12.78-41.71-49.89-26.2814.87
Kotyark Industries		22.4211.6410.42106.6988.77-8.5255.99
Nath Bio-Genes (India)		-0.94-6.44-9.571.74-8.99-12.29-15.92
Shubhshree Biofuels Energy		04.554.55-5.48-19.3920.2411.69
Rajputana Biodiesel		12.556.00-5.74-5.071.06-5.57-3.38
Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals		-1.21-3.01-17.92-24.56-7.73-41.818.92
Nirman Agri Genetics		-13.15-19.72-36.33-51.32-77.34-36.18-17.93

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Continental Seeds and Chemicals has declined 49.89% compared to peers like Kotyark Industries (88.77%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-8.99%), Shubhshree Biofuels Energy (-19.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Continental Seeds and Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Kotyark Industries (55.99%) and Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-15.92%).

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.6811.05
1010.8811.08
2011.5411.59
5013.5513.8
10018.2917.12
20022.421.82

Source: Dion Global

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Continental Seeds and Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 12.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Continental Seeds and Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Continental Seeds and Chemicals fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Continental Seeds and Chemicals

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111DL1983PLC015969 and registration number is 015969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade inwood, paper, skin, leather and fur, fuel, petroleum products, chemicals, perfumery and cosmetics, glass, minerals, ores and metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pravin Rastogi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Gupta
    Executive & Women Director
  • Mr. Sachin Rastogi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Rastogi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopal Krishan Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kumar Mathur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Continental Seeds and Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Continental Seeds and Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Seeds and Chemicals is ₹11.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Continental Seeds and Chemicals?

The Continental Seeds and Chemicals is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Continental Seeds and Chemicals?

The market cap of Continental Seeds and Chemicals is ₹16.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Continental Seeds and Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Continental Seeds and Chemicals are ₹11.60 and ₹11.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Continental Seeds and Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Seeds and Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Seeds and Chemicals is ₹28.50 and 52-week low of Continental Seeds and Chemicals is ₹10.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Continental Seeds and Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Continental Seeds and Chemicals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.2% for the past month, -12.78% over 3 months, -49.89% over 1 year, -26.28% across 3 years, and 14.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Continental Seeds and Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Continental Seeds and Chemicals are 16.09 and 0.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Continental Seeds and Chemicals News

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