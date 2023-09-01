Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CONTINENTAL SEEDS AND CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology | Smallcap | NSE
₹32.75 Closed
2.50.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.35₹32.80
₹32.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.05₹33.80
₹32.75
Open Price
₹32.80
Prev. Close
₹31.95
Volume
9,999

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.58
  • R234.42
  • R336.03
  • Pivot
    31.97
  • S131.13
  • S229.52
  • S328.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.5732.16
  • 109.5631.52
  • 209.530.18
  • 508.9926.65
  • 1009.3923.25
  • 2008.0519.46

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.0217.81104.6990.96306.83330.92315.08
4.191.1014.2138.26-14.6117.6515.01
0.950.5113.5217.7620.8351.2154.34
-1.07-4.548.191.4419.90-5.68-15.10
-6.84-20.26-29.35-22.88315.242,144.122,582.09
0.15-4.1222.8384.93-28.541,109.181,109.18
-6.05-11.29-23.71-23.92268.75667.231,021.67
-1.44-1.1624.9044.1315.93-28.41-59.11
3.59-5.04-27.04-6.6079.38155.10155.10

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
29 Jul, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results

About Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd.

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111DL1983PLC015969 and registration number is 015969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade inwood, paper, skin, leather and fur, fuel, petroleum products, chemicals, perfumery and cosmetics, glass, minerals, ores and metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Praveen Rastogi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Gupta
    Executive & Women Director
  • Mr. Sachin Rastogi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Rastogi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopal Krishan Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹32.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is 2.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹32.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹33.80 and 52-week low of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹8.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data