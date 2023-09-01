Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.02
|17.81
|104.69
|90.96
|306.83
|330.92
|315.08
|4.19
|1.10
|14.21
|38.26
|-14.61
|17.65
|15.01
|0.95
|0.51
|13.52
|17.76
|20.83
|51.21
|54.34
|-1.07
|-4.54
|8.19
|1.44
|19.90
|-5.68
|-15.10
|-6.84
|-20.26
|-29.35
|-22.88
|315.24
|2,144.12
|2,582.09
|0.15
|-4.12
|22.83
|84.93
|-28.54
|1,109.18
|1,109.18
|-6.05
|-11.29
|-23.71
|-23.92
|268.75
|667.23
|1,021.67
|-1.44
|-1.16
|24.90
|44.13
|15.93
|-28.41
|-59.11
|3.59
|-5.04
|-27.04
|-6.60
|79.38
|155.10
|155.10
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 Jul, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111DL1983PLC015969 and registration number is 015969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade inwood, paper, skin, leather and fur, fuel, petroleum products, chemicals, perfumery and cosmetics, glass, minerals, ores and metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹32.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is 2.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹32.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹33.80 and 52-week low of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹8.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.