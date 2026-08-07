Here's the live share price of Continental Seeds and Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Continental Seeds and Chemicals
|0
|2.20
|-12.78
|-41.71
|-49.89
|-26.28
|14.87
|Kotyark Industries
|22.42
|11.64
|10.42
|106.69
|88.77
|-8.52
|55.99
|Nath Bio-Genes (India)
|-0.94
|-6.44
|-9.57
|1.74
|-8.99
|-12.29
|-15.92
|Shubhshree Biofuels Energy
|0
|4.55
|4.55
|-5.48
|-19.39
|20.24
|11.69
|Rajputana Biodiesel
|12.55
|6.00
|-5.74
|-5.07
|1.06
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals
|-1.21
|-3.01
|-17.92
|-24.56
|-7.73
|-41.81
|8.92
|Nirman Agri Genetics
|-13.15
|-19.72
|-36.33
|-51.32
|-77.34
|-36.18
|-17.93
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Continental Seeds and Chemicals has declined 49.89% compared to peers like Kotyark Industries (88.77%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-8.99%), Shubhshree Biofuels Energy (-19.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Continental Seeds and Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Kotyark Industries (55.99%) and Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-15.92%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.68
|11.05
|10
|10.88
|11.08
|20
|11.54
|11.59
|50
|13.55
|13.8
|100
|18.29
|17.12
|200
|22.4
|21.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Continental Seeds and Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 12.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Continental Seeds and Chemicals fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111DL1983PLC015969 and registration number is 015969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade inwood, paper, skin, leather and fur, fuel, petroleum products, chemicals, perfumery and cosmetics, glass, minerals, ores and metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Seeds and Chemicals is ₹11.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Continental Seeds and Chemicals is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Continental Seeds and Chemicals is ₹16.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Continental Seeds and Chemicals are ₹11.60 and ₹11.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Seeds and Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Seeds and Chemicals is ₹28.50 and 52-week low of Continental Seeds and Chemicals is ₹10.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Continental Seeds and Chemicals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.2% for the past month, -12.78% over 3 months, -49.89% over 1 year, -26.28% across 3 years, and 14.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Continental Seeds and Chemicals are 16.09 and 0.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global