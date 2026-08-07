What is the share price of Continental Seeds and Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Seeds and Chemicals is ₹11.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Continental Seeds and Chemicals? The Continental Seeds and Chemicals is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Continental Seeds and Chemicals? The market cap of Continental Seeds and Chemicals is ₹16.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Continental Seeds and Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Continental Seeds and Chemicals are ₹11.60 and ₹11.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Continental Seeds and Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Seeds and Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Seeds and Chemicals is ₹28.50 and 52-week low of Continental Seeds and Chemicals is ₹10.35 as on .

How has the Continental Seeds and Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Continental Seeds and Chemicals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.2% for the past month, -12.78% over 3 months, -49.89% over 1 year, -26.28% across 3 years, and 14.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Continental Seeds and Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Continental Seeds and Chemicals are 16.09 and 0.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global