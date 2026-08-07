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Continental Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONTINENTAL SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Continental Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.67 Closed
-2.59₹ -0.31
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Continental Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.61₹12.05
₹11.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.87₹19.50
₹11.67
Open Price
₹12.00
Prev. Close
₹11.98
Volume
57,039

Source: Dion Global

Continental Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Continental Securities		-5.20-8.04-21.89-22.77-28.3622.1724.13
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Continental Securities has declined 28.36% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Continental Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Continental Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Continental Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.5512.2
1012.9612.43
2012.7112.65
5013.1513.08
10013.9313.6
20014.1614.19

Source: Dion Global

Continental Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Continental Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 62.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Continental Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 02:53 AM IST ISTContinental Sec. - Statement Of Deviation And Variation
Jul 29, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTContinental Sec. - Considered And Approved Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026.
Jul 29, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTContinental Sec. - Board Meeting Outcome for Considered And Approved Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.
Jul 24, 2026, 03:02 AM IST ISTContinental Sec. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
Jul 23, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTContinental Sec. - Pursuant To Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI(Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 As FORM "C'' Receive

Source: Dion Global

About Continental Securities

Continental Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120RJ1990PLC005371 and registration number is 005371. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Khuteta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mahima Khuteta
    Director
  • Mrs. Annu Sharma Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anant Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Govind Sharan Khandelwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Continental Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Continental Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Securities is ₹11.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Continental Securities?

The Continental Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Continental Securities?

The market cap of Continental Securities is ₹36.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Continental Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Continental Securities are ₹12.05 and ₹11.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Continental Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Securities is ₹19.50 and 52-week low of Continental Securities is ₹10.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Continental Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Continental Securities has shown returns of -2.59% over the past day, -8.04% for the past month, -21.89% over 3 months, -28.36% over 1 year, 22.17% across 3 years, and 24.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Continental Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Continental Securities are 15.05 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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