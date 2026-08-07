Here's the live share price of Continental Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Continental Securities
|-5.20
|-8.04
|-21.89
|-22.77
|-28.36
|22.17
|24.13
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Continental Securities has declined 28.36% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Continental Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.55
|12.2
|10
|12.96
|12.43
|20
|12.71
|12.65
|50
|13.15
|13.08
|100
|13.93
|13.6
|200
|14.16
|14.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Continental Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 62.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:53 AM IST IST
|Continental Sec. - Statement Of Deviation And Variation
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Continental Sec. - Considered And Approved Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026.
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Continental Sec. - Board Meeting Outcome for Considered And Approved Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.
|Jul 24, 2026, 03:02 AM IST IST
|Continental Sec. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Continental Sec. - Pursuant To Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI(Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 As FORM "C'' Receive
Source: Dion Global
Continental Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120RJ1990PLC005371 and registration number is 005371. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Securities is ₹11.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Continental Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Continental Securities is ₹36.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Continental Securities are ₹12.05 and ₹11.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Securities is ₹19.50 and 52-week low of Continental Securities is ₹10.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Continental Securities has shown returns of -2.59% over the past day, -8.04% for the past month, -21.89% over 3 months, -28.36% over 1 year, 22.17% across 3 years, and 24.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Continental Securities are 15.05 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.
Source: Dion Global