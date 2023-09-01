Follow Us

CONTINENTAL SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.05 Closed
-1.63-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Continental Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.79₹6.24
₹6.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.56₹10.20
₹6.05
Open Price
₹6.24
Prev. Close
₹6.15
Volume
63,807

Continental Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.26
  • R26.48
  • R36.71
  • Pivot
    6.03
  • S15.81
  • S25.58
  • S35.36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 544.476.12
  • 1044.786.13
  • 2045.386.21
  • 5044.076.7
  • 10035.057.23
  • 20031.287.51

Continental Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.97-2.42-27.98-25.75-34.24196.57343.55
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Continental Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Continental Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants
19 Apr, 2023Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Stock Split

About Continental Securities Ltd.

Continental Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120RJ1990PLC005371 and registration number is 005371. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Madan Lal Khandelwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajesh Khuteta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Dusad
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ruchi Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Continental Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Continental Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Continental Securities Ltd. is ₹12.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Continental Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Continental Securities Ltd. is 19.9 and PB ratio of Continental Securities Ltd. is 1.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Continental Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Securities Ltd. is ₹6.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Continental Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Securities Ltd. is ₹10.20 and 52-week low of Continental Securities Ltd. is ₹5.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

