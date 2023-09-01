Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|To consider issue of Warrants
|19 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|To consider issue of Warrants
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Stock Split
Continental Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120RJ1990PLC005371 and registration number is 005371. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Continental Securities Ltd. is ₹12.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Continental Securities Ltd. is 19.9 and PB ratio of Continental Securities Ltd. is 1.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Securities Ltd. is ₹6.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Securities Ltd. is ₹10.20 and 52-week low of Continental Securities Ltd. is ₹5.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.