What is the share price of Continental Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Securities is ₹11.67 as on .

What kind of stock is Continental Securities? The Continental Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Continental Securities? The market cap of Continental Securities is ₹36.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Continental Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Continental Securities are ₹12.05 and ₹11.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Continental Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Securities is ₹19.50 and 52-week low of Continental Securities is ₹10.87 as on .

How has the Continental Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Continental Securities has shown returns of -2.59% over the past day, -8.04% for the past month, -21.89% over 3 months, -28.36% over 1 year, 22.17% across 3 years, and 24.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Continental Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Continental Securities are 15.05 and 1.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global