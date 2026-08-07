Here's the live share price of Continental Controls along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Continental Controls
|0
|48.01
|33.72
|22.86
|35.14
|43.15
|21.46
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.6
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.7
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.1
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.8
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.3
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.6
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.7
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Continental Controls has gained 35.14% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Continental Controls has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.51
|11.71
|10
|11.02
|11.26
|20
|9.65
|10.42
|50
|8.56
|9.4
|100
|8.87
|9.19
|200
|9.61
|9.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Continental Controls remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.23%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 75.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|Continental Cont - Reply To Clarification Sought On Price Movement
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:33 AM IST IST
|Continental Cont - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Continental Cont - Clarification sought from Continental Controls Ltd
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Continental Cont - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 16, 2026, 07:27 AM IST IST
|Continental Cont - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Continental Controls Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909MH1995PLC086040 and registration number is 086040. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Controls is ₹11.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Continental Controls is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Continental Controls is ₹7.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Continental Controls are ₹11.90 and ₹11.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Controls stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Controls is ₹15.27 and 52-week low of Continental Controls is ₹6.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Continental Controls has shown returns of -4.17% over the past day, 48.01% for the past month, 33.72% over 3 months, 35.14% over 1 year, 43.15% across 3 years, and 21.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Continental Controls are 18.17 and 3.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global