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Continental Controls Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONTINENTAL CONTROLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Continental Controls along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.50 Closed
-4.17₹ -0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Continental Controls Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.50₹11.90
₹11.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.83₹15.27
₹11.50
Open Price
₹11.90
Prev. Close
₹12.00
Volume
11,084

Source: Dion Global

Continental Controls Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Continental Controls		048.0133.7222.8635.1443.1521.46
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.64.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.720.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.187.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.863.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.371.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.885426.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.6121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.7-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Continental Controls has gained 35.14% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Continental Controls has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Continental Controls Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Continental Controls Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.5111.71
1011.0211.26
209.6510.42
508.569.4
1008.879.19
2009.619.37

Source: Dion Global

Continental Controls Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Continental Controls remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.23%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 75.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Continental Controls Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTContinental Cont - Reply To Clarification Sought On Price Movement
Jul 31, 2026, 04:33 AM IST ISTContinental Cont - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 29, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTContinental Cont - Clarification sought from Continental Controls Ltd
Jul 17, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTContinental Cont - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 16, 2026, 07:27 AM IST ISTContinental Cont - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Continental Controls

Continental Controls Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909MH1995PLC086040 and registration number is 086040. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajnish Kumar Pandey
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Lucy Maqbul Massey
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhay Kumar Sethia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Chetna Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Khusbu Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Continental Controls Share Price

What is the share price of Continental Controls?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Controls is ₹11.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Continental Controls?

The Continental Controls is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Continental Controls?

The market cap of Continental Controls is ₹7.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Continental Controls?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Continental Controls are ₹11.90 and ₹11.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Continental Controls?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Controls stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Controls is ₹15.27 and 52-week low of Continental Controls is ₹6.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Continental Controls performed historically in terms of returns?

The Continental Controls has shown returns of -4.17% over the past day, 48.01% for the past month, 33.72% over 3 months, 35.14% over 1 year, 43.15% across 3 years, and 21.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Continental Controls?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Continental Controls are 18.17 and 3.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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