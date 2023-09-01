Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.21
|11.83
|11.83
|-16.63
|-33.55
|54.07
|84.07
|1.17
|-5.06
|8.81
|29.55
|25.95
|354.25
|228.79
|5.64
|4.70
|3.84
|13.89
|-0.12
|122.53
|93.32
|1.74
|4.25
|9.51
|38.18
|87.44
|1,871.00
|624.21
|0.75
|4.01
|10.87
|-1.91
|-24.81
|13.73
|21.74
|-0.03
|10.83
|24.29
|26.04
|36.94
|86.03
|43.22
|4.44
|24.71
|40.84
|115.39
|143.97
|312.35
|227.63
|0.58
|1.30
|-2.51
|-14.71
|-8.34
|17.13
|37.85
|0.60
|-9.05
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|4.36
|5.10
|29.85
|60.13
|57.25
|92.91
|-11.00
|8.91
|14.53
|147.71
|170.49
|225.12
|576.20
|192.10
|16.78
|27.32
|34.11
|23.50
|7.07
|98.64
|34.42
|-2.83
|-3.80
|61.83
|87.08
|70.37
|305.88
|159.09
|4.47
|74.42
|174.80
|173.54
|347.62
|347.62
|347.62
|-1.89
|-1.63
|-0.54
|61.15
|154.86
|833.84
|393.36
|0.21
|16.47
|19.37
|55.72
|69.21
|303.28
|146.73
|-0.10
|-5.16
|27.14
|15.33
|-18.81
|247.09
|203.62
|3.65
|-20.09
|41.86
|510.76
|639.37
|3,591.78
|2,350.00
|2.92
|15.11
|37.74
|51.30
|35.75
|521.66
|189.67
|35.29
|19.51
|36.24
|44.00
|123.15
|153.12
|153.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Continental Controls Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909MH1995PLC086040 and registration number is 086040. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Continental Controls Ltd. is ₹2.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Continental Controls Ltd. is -1.57 and PB ratio of Continental Controls Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Controls Ltd. is ₹4.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Controls Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Controls Ltd. is ₹6.85 and 52-week low of Continental Controls Ltd. is ₹3.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.