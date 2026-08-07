What is the share price of Continental Controls? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Controls is ₹11.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Continental Controls? The Continental Controls is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Continental Controls? The market cap of Continental Controls is ₹7.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Continental Controls? Today’s highest and lowest price of Continental Controls are ₹11.90 and ₹11.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Continental Controls? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Controls stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Controls is ₹15.27 and 52-week low of Continental Controls is ₹6.83 as on .

How has the Continental Controls performed historically in terms of returns? The Continental Controls has shown returns of -4.17% over the past day, 48.01% for the past month, 33.72% over 3 months, 35.14% over 1 year, 43.15% across 3 years, and 21.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Continental Controls? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Continental Controls are 18.17 and 3.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global