CONTINENTAL CONTROLS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.16 Closed
4.790.19
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Continental Controls Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.98₹4.16
₹4.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.33₹6.85
₹4.16
Open Price
₹4.16
Prev. Close
₹3.97
Volume
1,104

Continental Controls Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.22
  • R24.28
  • R34.4
  • Pivot
    4.1
  • S14.04
  • S23.92
  • S33.86

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.163.94
  • 105.443.96
  • 205.514.01
  • 506.014.15
  • 1005.954.31
  • 2006.414.65

Continental Controls Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.2111.8311.83-16.63-33.5554.0784.07
1.17-5.068.8129.5525.95354.25228.79
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.744.259.5138.1887.441,871.00624.21
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-2.83-3.8061.8387.0870.37305.88159.09
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.10-5.1627.1415.33-18.81247.09203.62
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12

Continental Controls Ltd. Share Holdings

Continental Controls Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Continental Controls Ltd.

Continental Controls Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909MH1995PLC086040 and registration number is 086040. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Navin G Thakkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit N Thakkar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Samir Thakkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep C Gaglani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Haresh S Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kanaiyalal S Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Keta R Poojara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Continental Controls Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Continental Controls Ltd.?

The market cap of Continental Controls Ltd. is ₹2.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Continental Controls Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Continental Controls Ltd. is -1.57 and PB ratio of Continental Controls Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Continental Controls Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Controls Ltd. is ₹4.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Continental Controls Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Controls Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Controls Ltd. is ₹6.85 and 52-week low of Continental Controls Ltd. is ₹3.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

