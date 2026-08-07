What is the share price of Contil India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Contil India is ₹20.72 as on .

What kind of stock is Contil India? The Contil India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Contil India? The market cap of Contil India is ₹32.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Contil India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Contil India are ₹22.62 and ₹20.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Contil India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Contil India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Contil India is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Contil India is ₹19.21 as on .

How has the Contil India performed historically in terms of returns? The Contil India has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, -3.77% for the past month, -13.5% over 3 months, -25.24% over 1 year, 4.89% across 3 years, and 38.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Contil India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Contil India are 14.02 and 2.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global