Here's the live share price of Contil India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Contil India
|-4.25
|-3.67
|-13.41
|2.47
|-25.17
|4.93
|38.61
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Contil India has declined 25.17% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Contil India has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.34
|21.19
|10
|21.44
|21.3
|20
|21.47
|21.51
|50
|22.37
|22.33
|100
|24.39
|23.34
|200
|24.95
|24.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Contil India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:27 AM IST IST
|Contil India - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,
|Jul 09, 2026, 03:26 AM IST IST
|Contil India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 03:16 AM IST IST
|Contil India - Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31 March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 03:11 AM IST IST
|Contil India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 28, 2026
|May 17, 2026, 04:21 PM IST IST
|Contil India - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Audited Finanacial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended Ma
Source: Dion Global
Contil India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1994PLC023444 and registration number is 023444. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Contil India is ₹20.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Contil India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Contil India is ₹32.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Contil India are ₹22.62 and ₹20.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Contil India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Contil India is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Contil India is ₹19.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Contil India has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, -3.77% for the past month, -13.5% over 3 months, -25.24% over 1 year, 4.89% across 3 years, and 38.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Contil India are 14.02 and 2.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global