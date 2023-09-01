Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Contil India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CONTIL INDIA LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹94.15 Closed
-3.73-3.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Contil India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.50₹110.00
₹94.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.00₹99.00
₹94.15
Open Price
₹97.80
Prev. Close
₹97.80
Volume
936

Contil India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1105.93
  • R2117.72
  • R3125.43
  • Pivot
    98.22
  • S186.43
  • S278.72
  • S366.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.494.15
  • 1056.1892.77
  • 2054.0591.09
  • 5052.287.6
  • 10048.0684.23
  • 20049.8777.86

Contil India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.242.9017.1917.7095.531,207.64827.59
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Contil India Ltd. Share Holdings

Contil India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Contil India Ltd.

Contil India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1994PLC023444 and registration number is 023444. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishna H Contractor
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv H Chokhawala
    Director
  • Mrs. Niranjana H Contractor
    Director
  • Mr. Sejal Krishna Contractor
    Director

FAQs on Contil India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Contil India Ltd.?

The market cap of Contil India Ltd. is ₹29.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Contil India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Contil India Ltd. is 53.46 and PB ratio of Contil India Ltd. is 3.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Contil India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Contil India Ltd. is ₹94.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Contil India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Contil India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Contil India Ltd. is ₹99.00 and 52-week low of Contil India Ltd. is ₹46.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data