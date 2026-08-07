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Contil India Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONTIL INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Contil India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.72 Closed
0.88₹ 0.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Contil India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.70₹22.62
₹20.72
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.21₹42.00
₹20.72
Open Price
₹22.62
Prev. Close
₹20.54
Volume
4,897

Source: Dion Global

Contil India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Contil India		-4.25-3.67-13.412.47-25.174.9338.61
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Contil India has declined 25.17% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Contil India has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Contil India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Contil India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.3421.19
1021.4421.3
2021.4721.51
5022.3722.33
10024.3923.34
20024.9524.9

Source: Dion Global

Contil India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Contil India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Contil India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 04:27 AM IST ISTContil India - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,
Jul 09, 2026, 03:26 AM IST ISTContil India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 03:16 AM IST ISTContil India - Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31 March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 03:11 AM IST ISTContil India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 28, 2026
May 17, 2026, 04:21 PM IST ISTContil India - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Audited Finanacial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended Ma

Source: Dion Global

About Contil India

Contil India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1994PLC023444 and registration number is 023444. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishna H Contractor
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Harshen Gautambhai Mazmudar
    Director
  • Mrs. Minalben Chokhawala
    Director
  • Mrs. Sejal Krishna Contractor
    Director

FAQs on Contil India Share Price

What is the share price of Contil India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Contil India is ₹20.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Contil India?

The Contil India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Contil India?

The market cap of Contil India is ₹32.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Contil India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Contil India are ₹22.62 and ₹20.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Contil India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Contil India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Contil India is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Contil India is ₹19.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Contil India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Contil India has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, -3.77% for the past month, -13.5% over 3 months, -25.24% over 1 year, 4.89% across 3 years, and 38.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Contil India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Contil India are 14.02 and 2.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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