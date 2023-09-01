What is the Market Cap of Contil India Ltd.? The market cap of Contil India Ltd. is ₹29.13 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Contil India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Contil India Ltd. is 53.46 and PB ratio of Contil India Ltd. is 3.95 as on .

What is the share price of Contil India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Contil India Ltd. is ₹94.15 as on .