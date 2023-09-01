Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Contil India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1994PLC023444 and registration number is 023444. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Contil India Ltd. is ₹29.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Contil India Ltd. is 53.46 and PB ratio of Contil India Ltd. is 3.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Contil India Ltd. is ₹94.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Contil India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Contil India Ltd. is ₹99.00 and 52-week low of Contil India Ltd. is ₹46.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.