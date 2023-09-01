Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Containerway International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CONTAINERWAY INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.10 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Containerway International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.10₹8.10
₹8.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.95₹8.10
₹8.10
Open Price
₹8.10
Prev. Close
₹8.10
Volume
0

Containerway International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.1
  • R28.1
  • R38.1
  • Pivot
    8.1
  • S18.1
  • S28.1
  • S38.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.367.66
  • 105.287.16
  • 205.416.69
  • 504.936.17
  • 1004.745.8
  • 2004.835.5

Containerway International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
035.6851.9770.5395.18317.5317.65
5.968.8623.3225.69-23.10-18.49-18.49
-0.07-3.077.450.7124.1373.0870.08
1.55-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42
0.59-11.32-2.53-24.84-25.45137.39131.07
0.03-1.188.3925.7332.05623.302,102.60
-0.55-7.44-8.7520.6210.21314.32116.68
0.68-9.70-13.11-10.61-19.7682.78105.49
2.638.438.186.21-17.558.74-33.80
7.2734.5083.8349.7797.232,531.393,740.13
0.67-4.40121.86436.44230.556,698.092,057.14
1.829.8746.9160.7153.1477.1035.22
-0.76-8.043.9712.37-8.57114.63-48.60
-8.48-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42
7.88-4.0539.6679.730.411,272.88230.39
5.981.051.80-2.6768.21922.07100.64
-0.42-5.1816.38-6.4014.61959.77573.31
-4.49-6.9515.1029.7829.7829.7829.78
1.61-4.27-9.019.77116.00713.421,386.06
26.5718.82-13.08-23.83-65.81-57.63-89.12

Containerway International Ltd. Share Holdings

Containerway International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Containerway International Ltd.

Containerway International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60210WB1985PLC038478 and registration number is 038478. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Land Transport via Road. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Salem Lakshmanan Ganapathi
    Director
  • Ms. Jayashree Ganapathi
    Director
  • Mr. Rohit Kumar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Containerway International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Containerway International Ltd.?

The market cap of Containerway International Ltd. is ₹5.30 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Containerway International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Containerway International Ltd. is -34.54 and PB ratio of Containerway International Ltd. is -5.57 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Containerway International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Containerway International Ltd. is ₹8.10 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Containerway International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Containerway International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Containerway International Ltd. is ₹8.10 and 52-week low of Containerway International Ltd. is ₹3.95 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data