MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Containerway International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60210WB1985PLC038478 and registration number is 038478. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Land Transport via Road. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Containerway International Ltd. is ₹5.30 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Containerway International Ltd. is -34.54 and PB ratio of Containerway International Ltd. is -5.57 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Containerway International Ltd. is ₹8.10 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Containerway International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Containerway International Ltd. is ₹8.10 and 52-week low of Containerway International Ltd. is ₹3.95 as on Aug 28, 2023.