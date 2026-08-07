Here's the live share price of Containe Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Containe Technologies
|-5.00
|22.01
|-24.17
|59.34
|-24.67
|-26.36
|3.59
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Containe Technologies has declined 24.67% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Containe Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.89
|27.78
|10
|25.33
|26.41
|20
|23.59
|25
|50
|24.97
|23.98
|100
|21.44
|24.01
|200
|26.21
|29.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Containe Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.58%, while DII stake decreased to 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Containe Technologie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Containe Technologie - Board Meeting Is Postpone For Rights Issue
|Jul 02, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Containe Technologie - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors To Be Held On July, 07, 2026 For Fixing
|Jul 02, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Containe Technologie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. Wednesday, July 01, 2026 Pursua
|Jul 02, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Containe Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
Source: Dion Global
Containe Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG2008PLC061063 and registration number is 061063. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Containe Technologies is ₹27.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Containe Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Containe Technologies is ₹17.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Containe Technologies are ₹28.90 and ₹27.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Containe Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Containe Technologies is ₹48.85 and 52-week low of Containe Technologies is ₹12.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Containe Technologies has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 22.01% for the past month, -24.17% over 3 months, -24.67% over 1 year, -26.36% across 3 years, and 3.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Containe Technologies are 12.26 and 1.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global