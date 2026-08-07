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Containe Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONTAINE TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Containe Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.55 Closed
-5.00₹ -1.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Containe Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.55₹28.90
₹27.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.62₹48.85
₹27.55
Open Price
₹28.90
Prev. Close
₹29.00
Volume
2,000

Source: Dion Global

Containe Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Containe Technologies		-5.0022.01-24.1759.34-24.67-26.363.59
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Containe Technologies has declined 24.67% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Containe Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Containe Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Containe Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.8927.78
1025.3326.41
2023.5925
5024.9723.98
10021.4424.01
20026.2129.1

Source: Dion Global

Containe Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Containe Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.58%, while DII stake decreased to 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Containe Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTContaine Technologie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTContaine Technologie - Board Meeting Is Postpone For Rights Issue
Jul 02, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTContaine Technologie - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors To Be Held On July, 07, 2026 For Fixing
Jul 02, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTContaine Technologie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. Wednesday, July 01, 2026 Pursua
Jul 02, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTContaine Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds

Source: Dion Global

About Containe Technologies

Containe Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG2008PLC061063 and registration number is 061063. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anand Kumar Seethala
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Botcha Bhavani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Vijayakumari Botcha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhi Doraiswamy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunmeet Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Containe Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Containe Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Containe Technologies is ₹27.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Containe Technologies?

The Containe Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Containe Technologies?

The market cap of Containe Technologies is ₹17.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Containe Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Containe Technologies are ₹28.90 and ₹27.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Containe Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Containe Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Containe Technologies is ₹48.85 and 52-week low of Containe Technologies is ₹12.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Containe Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Containe Technologies has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 22.01% for the past month, -24.17% over 3 months, -24.67% over 1 year, -26.36% across 3 years, and 3.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Containe Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Containe Technologies are 12.26 and 1.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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