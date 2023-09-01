Follow Us

CONTAINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹70.15 Closed
1.230.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Containe Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.15₹74.90
₹70.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.75₹99.90
₹70.15
Open Price
₹74.90
Prev. Close
₹69.30
Volume
6,000

Containe Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R173.32
  • R276.48
  • R378.07
  • Pivot
    71.73
  • S168.57
  • S266.98
  • S363.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.672.75
  • 1029.8972.65
  • 2022.0371.6
  • 508.8170.32
  • 1004.4167.42
  • 2002.20

Containe Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.231.670.21-1.29203.68203.68203.68
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Containe Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Containe Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Containe Technologies Ltd.

Containe Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200TG2008PLC061063 and registration number is 061063. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anand Kumar Seethala
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Botcha Bhavani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Botcha Vijaya Kumari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. D Madhi Gounder
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunmeet Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Containe Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Containe Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Containe Technologies Ltd. is ₹43.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Containe Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Containe Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Containe Technologies Ltd. is 6.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Containe Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Containe Technologies Ltd. is ₹70.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Containe Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Containe Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Containe Technologies Ltd. is ₹99.90 and 52-week low of Containe Technologies Ltd. is ₹19.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

