What is the share price of Containe Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Containe Technologies is ₹27.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Containe Technologies? The Containe Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Containe Technologies? The market cap of Containe Technologies is ₹17.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Containe Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Containe Technologies are ₹28.90 and ₹27.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Containe Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Containe Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Containe Technologies is ₹48.85 and 52-week low of Containe Technologies is ₹12.62 as on .

How has the Containe Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Containe Technologies has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 22.01% for the past month, -24.17% over 3 months, -24.67% over 1 year, -26.36% across 3 years, and 3.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Containe Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Containe Technologies are 12.26 and 1.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global