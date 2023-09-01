Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.23
|1.67
|0.21
|-1.29
|203.68
|203.68
|203.68
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Containe Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200TG2008PLC061063 and registration number is 061063. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Containe Technologies Ltd. is ₹43.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Containe Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Containe Technologies Ltd. is 6.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Containe Technologies Ltd. is ₹70.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Containe Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Containe Technologies Ltd. is ₹99.90 and 52-week low of Containe Technologies Ltd. is ₹19.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.