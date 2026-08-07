Here's the live share price of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Consolidated Finvest & Holdings
|-0.67
|29.61
|29.57
|31.52
|53.85
|29.09
|19.30
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.54
|3.41
|10.82
|9.65
|22.63
|14.82
|11.72
|Shriram Finance
|6.53
|4.52
|9.78
|4.92
|77.73
|44.32
|33.74
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|0.88
|0.69
|10.48
|5.42
|25.42
|20.45
|29.08
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.36
|-7.51
|-19.37
|-23.54
|9.69
|28.50
|14.03
|L&T Finance
|-1.04
|-7.84
|1.43
|3.76
|53.78
|33.72
|28.36
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.17
|8.93
|1.67
|-13.92
|-17.26
|-9.22
|-8.49
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.88
|22.95
|24.36
|4.76
|61.06
|12.41
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.32
|-3.76
|-2.84
|-15.53
|-1.03
|20.98
|12.07
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.62
|15.22
|21.74
|19.44
|4.00
|47.68
|26.35
|Piramal Finance
|2.64
|-2.32
|10.13
|22.50
|59.46
|16.83
|9.78
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.56
|1.76
|5.34
|3.05
|8.00
|3.33
|22.72
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.37
|7.21
|15.95
|19.58
|40.57
|38.73
|12.79
|IIFL Finance
|0.51
|16.63
|31.79
|18.12
|34.61
|2.31
|16.24
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.18
|-0.96
|-2.22
|14.86
|3.24
|8.09
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.92
|-3.04
|15.04
|30.24
|22.55
|5.89
|13.34
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-0.86
|-0.97
|14.79
|23.34
|-7.05
|-10.72
|2.08
|SBFC Finance
|4.26
|1.90
|-2.59
|-3.22
|-8.17
|0.74
|0.44
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-0.64
|-1.60
|-5.75
|5.07
|5.07
|1.66
|0.99
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.54
|-1.24
|38.61
|94.62
|123.79
|25.83
|16.85
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Consolidated Finvest & Holdings has gained 53.85% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (22.63%), Shriram Finance (77.73%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Consolidated Finvest & Holdings has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.72%) and Shriram Finance (33.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|293.76
|302.33
|10
|289.74
|295.31
|20
|277.02
|282.81
|50
|248.37
|260.06
|100
|235.05
|241.78
|200
|209.27
|223.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Consolidated Finvest & Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding rose to 2.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Consolidated Finvest & Holdings fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33200UP1993PLC015474 and registration number is 015474. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Consolidated Finvest & Holdings is ₹296.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Consolidated Finvest & Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings is ₹0.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings are ₹309.75 and ₹292.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Consolidated Finvest & Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings is ₹320.00 and 52-week low of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings is ₹152.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Consolidated Finvest & Holdings has shown returns of -1.35% over the past day, 29.61% for the past month, 29.57% over 3 months, 53.85% over 1 year, 29.09% across 3 years, and 19.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings are and on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global