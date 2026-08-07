What is the share price of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Consolidated Finvest & Holdings is ₹296.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Consolidated Finvest & Holdings? The Consolidated Finvest & Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings? The market cap of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings is ₹0.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings are ₹309.75 and ₹292.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Consolidated Finvest & Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings is ₹320.00 and 52-week low of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings is ₹152.00 as on .

How has the Consolidated Finvest & Holdings performed historically in terms of returns? The Consolidated Finvest & Holdings has shown returns of -1.35% over the past day, 29.61% for the past month, 29.57% over 3 months, 53.85% over 1 year, 29.09% across 3 years, and 19.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings are and on . While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global