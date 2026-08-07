Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONSOLIDATED FINVEST & HOLDINGS

Jindal BC Group | Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹296.25 Closed
-1.35₹ -4.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹292.00₹309.75
₹296.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹152.00₹320.00
₹296.25
Open Price
₹309.75
Prev. Close
₹300.30
Volume
2,719

Source: Dion Global

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Consolidated Finvest & Holdings		-0.6729.6129.5731.5253.8529.0919.30
Bajaj Finance		-5.543.4110.829.6522.6314.8211.72
Shriram Finance		6.534.529.784.9277.7344.3233.74
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		0.880.6910.485.4225.4220.4529.08
Muthoot Finance		-7.36-7.51-19.37-23.549.6928.5014.03
L&T Finance		-1.04-7.841.433.7653.7833.7228.36
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.178.931.67-13.92-17.26-9.22-8.49
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8822.9524.364.7661.0612.4122.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.32-3.76-2.84-15.53-1.0320.9812.07
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6215.2221.7419.444.0047.6826.35
Piramal Finance		2.64-2.3210.1322.5059.4616.839.78
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.561.765.343.058.003.3322.72
Manappuram Finance		-1.377.2115.9519.5840.5738.7312.79
IIFL Finance		0.5116.6331.7918.1234.612.3116.24
Piramal Enterprises		0.18-0.96-2.2214.863.248.09-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.92-3.0415.0430.2422.555.8913.34
Five-Star Business Finance		-0.86-0.9714.7923.34-7.05-10.722.08
SBFC Finance		4.261.90-2.59-3.22-8.170.740.44
Bengal & Assam Company		-0.64-1.60-5.755.075.071.660.99
Paisalo Digital		-3.54-1.2438.6194.62123.7925.8316.85

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Consolidated Finvest & Holdings has gained 53.85% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (22.63%), Shriram Finance (77.73%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Consolidated Finvest & Holdings has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.72%) and Shriram Finance (33.74%).

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5293.76302.33
10289.74295.31
20277.02282.81
50248.37260.06
100235.05241.78
200209.27223.99

Source: Dion Global

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Consolidated Finvest & Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding rose to 2.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Consolidated Finvest & Holdings fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Consolidated Finvest & Holdings

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33200UP1993PLC015474 and registration number is 015474. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Geeta Gilotra
    Director
  • Ms. Kirty Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Prakash Matai
    Director
  • Mr. Radhey Shyam
    Director

FAQs on Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Consolidated Finvest & Holdings is ₹296.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Consolidated Finvest & Holdings?

The Consolidated Finvest & Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings?

The market cap of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings is ₹0.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings are ₹309.75 and ₹292.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Consolidated Finvest & Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings is ₹320.00 and 52-week low of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings is ₹152.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Consolidated Finvest & Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Consolidated Finvest & Holdings has shown returns of -1.35% over the past day, 29.61% for the past month, 29.57% over 3 months, 53.85% over 1 year, 29.09% across 3 years, and 19.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings are and on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings News

More Consolidated Finvest & Holdings News
Market Pulse