Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. Share Price

CONSOLIDATED FINVEST & HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹140.10 Closed
00
As on Jul 3, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹136.35₹144.95
₹140.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹93.55₹164.70
₹140.10
Open Price
₹144.95
Prev. Close
₹140.10
Volume
0

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1144.58
  • R2149.07
  • R3153.18
  • Pivot
    140.47
  • S1135.98
  • S2131.87
  • S3127.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5137.69136.46
  • 10138.5134.3
  • 20140.03133.65
  • 50142.39133.43
  • 100133.97131.12
  • 200145.45129.88

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.195.585.5030.81-4.34313.27136.66
1.510.703.9818.941.94100.90168.74
0.70-3.684.4412.69-12.99138.14127.65
4.31-0.148.1447.2343.02367.53273.87
1.63-1.224.9716.4528.03177.12141.55
2.38-4.66-7.7111.79-9.464.1723.32
2.573.1535.5856.5143.84170.7149.38
0.14-6.3712.0131.3320.728.81211.96
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.671.121.7317.2744.62123.081.12
3.3915.6733.2833.9713.9055.37109.11
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.07-4.6420.6040.1959.56104.75-24.53
-0.29-0.832.5712.4824.5168.9862.77
1.787.4837.8038.505.04-20.48-64.12
1.52-3.9434.3736.4072.90562.07-17.38
-0.08-4.9412.7245.7243.42101.66269.77
-2.060.8933.8033.3148.6248.6248.62
0.61-1.7827.5032.4224.8529.2388.65
3.65-0.1118.3564.8646.67120.5163.39

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd.

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33200UP1993PLC015474 and registration number is 015474. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Geeta Gilotra
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Iti Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Matai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Radhey Shyam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. is ₹452.89 Cr as on Jul 03, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. is 1.41 and PB ratio of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. is 0.61 as on Jul 03, 2023.

What is the share price of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. is ₹140.10 as on Jul 03, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. is ₹164.70 and 52-week low of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. is ₹93.55 as on Jul 03, 2023.

