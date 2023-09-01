Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.19
|5.58
|5.50
|30.81
|-4.34
|313.27
|136.66
|1.51
|0.70
|3.98
|18.94
|1.94
|100.90
|168.74
|0.70
|-3.68
|4.44
|12.69
|-12.99
|138.14
|127.65
|4.31
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.02
|367.53
|273.87
|1.63
|-1.22
|4.97
|16.45
|28.03
|177.12
|141.55
|2.38
|-4.66
|-7.71
|11.79
|-9.46
|4.17
|23.32
|2.57
|3.15
|35.58
|56.51
|43.84
|170.71
|49.38
|0.14
|-6.37
|12.01
|31.33
|20.72
|8.81
|211.96
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.67
|1.12
|1.73
|17.27
|44.62
|123.08
|1.12
|3.39
|15.67
|33.28
|33.97
|13.90
|55.37
|109.11
|-4.86
|3.59
|19.21
|40.29
|34.01
|1,030.48
|177.92
|4.07
|-4.64
|20.60
|40.19
|59.56
|104.75
|-24.53
|-0.29
|-0.83
|2.57
|12.48
|24.51
|68.98
|62.77
|1.78
|7.48
|37.80
|38.50
|5.04
|-20.48
|-64.12
|1.52
|-3.94
|34.37
|36.40
|72.90
|562.07
|-17.38
|-0.08
|-4.94
|12.72
|45.72
|43.42
|101.66
|269.77
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.31
|48.62
|48.62
|48.62
|0.61
|-1.78
|27.50
|32.42
|24.85
|29.23
|88.65
|3.65
|-0.11
|18.35
|64.86
|46.67
|120.51
|63.39
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33200UP1993PLC015474 and registration number is 015474. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. is ₹452.89 Cr as on Jul 03, 2023.
P/E ratio of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. is 1.41 and PB ratio of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. is 0.61 as on Jul 03, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. is ₹140.10 as on Jul 03, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. is ₹164.70 and 52-week low of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. is ₹93.55 as on Jul 03, 2023.