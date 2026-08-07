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Consolidated Construction Consortium Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONSOLIDATED CONSTRUCTION CONSORTIUM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Consolidated Construction Consortium along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.55 Closed
-0.19₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Consolidated Construction Consortium Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.25₹15.93
₹15.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.80₹28.90
₹15.55
Open Price
₹15.89
Prev. Close
₹15.58
Volume
8,573

Source: Dion Global

Consolidated Construction Consortium Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Consolidated Construction Consortium		0.13-1.95-2.57-16.76-3.608.9990.49
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Consolidated Construction Consortium has declined 3.60% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Consolidated Construction Consortium has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Consolidated Construction Consortium Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Consolidated Construction Consortium Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.6115.7
1015.7915.78
2016.115.92
5015.7715.94
10015.7716.16
20017.3916.64

Source: Dion Global

Consolidated Construction Consortium Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Consolidated Construction Consortium remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.97%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Consolidated Construction Consortium Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTConsolidated Con. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 29, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTConsolidated Con. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 29, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTConsolidated Con. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 29, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTConsolidated Con. - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2026 (Q1)
Jul 29, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTConsolidated Con. - Board Meeting Outcome for Approved Unaudited Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About Consolidated Construction Consortium

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201TN1997PLC038610 and registration number is 038610. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 294.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R Sarabeswar
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. S Sivaramakrishnan
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. S Subramanian
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Kaushik Ram
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. V G Janarthanam
    Director
  • Mr. Hema Gopal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Sivaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishor Kharat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Harinarain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Consolidated Construction Consortium Share Price

What is the share price of Consolidated Construction Consortium?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Consolidated Construction Consortium is ₹15.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Consolidated Construction Consortium?

The Consolidated Construction Consortium is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Consolidated Construction Consortium?

The market cap of Consolidated Construction Consortium is ₹694.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Consolidated Construction Consortium?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Consolidated Construction Consortium are ₹15.93 and ₹15.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Consolidated Construction Consortium?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Consolidated Construction Consortium stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Consolidated Construction Consortium is ₹28.90 and 52-week low of Consolidated Construction Consortium is ₹12.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Consolidated Construction Consortium performed historically in terms of returns?

The Consolidated Construction Consortium has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -1.95% for the past month, -2.57% over 3 months, -3.6% over 1 year, 8.99% across 3 years, and 90.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Consolidated Construction Consortium?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Consolidated Construction Consortium are -157.71 and 2.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Consolidated Construction Consortium News

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