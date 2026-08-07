What is the share price of Consolidated Construction Consortium? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Consolidated Construction Consortium is ₹15.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Consolidated Construction Consortium? The Consolidated Construction Consortium is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Consolidated Construction Consortium? The market cap of Consolidated Construction Consortium is ₹694.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Consolidated Construction Consortium? Today’s highest and lowest price of Consolidated Construction Consortium are ₹15.93 and ₹15.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Consolidated Construction Consortium? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Consolidated Construction Consortium stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Consolidated Construction Consortium is ₹28.90 and 52-week low of Consolidated Construction Consortium is ₹12.80 as on .

How has the Consolidated Construction Consortium performed historically in terms of returns? The Consolidated Construction Consortium has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -1.95% for the past month, -2.57% over 3 months, -3.6% over 1 year, 8.99% across 3 years, and 90.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Consolidated Construction Consortium? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Consolidated Construction Consortium are -157.71 and 2.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global