What is the Market Cap of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd.? The market cap of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. is ₹59.78 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd.? P/E ratio of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. is -0.55 and PB ratio of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. is -0.09 as on .

What is the share price of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. is ₹1.50 as on .