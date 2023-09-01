Follow Us

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. Share Price

CONSOLIDATED CONSTRUCTION CONSORTIUM LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.50 Closed
00
As on May 24, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.50₹1.50
₹1.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.15₹2.40
₹1.50
Open Price
₹1.50
Prev. Close
₹1.50
Volume
0

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.5
  • R21.5
  • R31.5
  • Pivot
    1.5
  • S11.5
  • S21.5
  • S31.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.711.43
  • 101.721.4
  • 201.771.39
  • 501.831.41
  • 1001.931.52
  • 2002.31.65

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.4511.117.14-16.67-34.78400.00-61.54
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. Share Holdings

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd.

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201TN1997PLC038610 and registration number is 038610. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Sarabeswar
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. S Sivaramakrishnan
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. V G Janarthanam
    Director - Operations

FAQs on Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd.?

The market cap of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. is ₹59.78 Cr as on May 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. is -0.55 and PB ratio of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. is -0.09 as on May 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. is ₹1.50 as on May 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. is ₹2.40 and 52-week low of Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. is ₹1.15 as on May 24, 2023.

