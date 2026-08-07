Here's the live share price of Consolidated Construction Consortium along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Consolidated Construction Consortium
|0.13
|-1.95
|-2.57
|-16.76
|-3.60
|8.99
|90.49
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Consolidated Construction Consortium has declined 3.60% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Consolidated Construction Consortium has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.61
|15.7
|10
|15.79
|15.78
|20
|16.1
|15.92
|50
|15.77
|15.94
|100
|15.77
|16.16
|200
|17.39
|16.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Consolidated Construction Consortium remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.97%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Consolidated Con. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Consolidated Con. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Consolidated Con. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Consolidated Con. - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2026 (Q1)
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Consolidated Con. - Board Meeting Outcome for Approved Unaudited Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201TN1997PLC038610 and registration number is 038610. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 294.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Consolidated Construction Consortium is ₹15.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Consolidated Construction Consortium is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Consolidated Construction Consortium is ₹694.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Consolidated Construction Consortium are ₹15.93 and ₹15.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Consolidated Construction Consortium stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Consolidated Construction Consortium is ₹28.90 and 52-week low of Consolidated Construction Consortium is ₹12.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Consolidated Construction Consortium has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -1.95% for the past month, -2.57% over 3 months, -3.6% over 1 year, 8.99% across 3 years, and 90.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Consolidated Construction Consortium are -157.71 and 2.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global