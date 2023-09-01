Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-15.00
|-28.05
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1982PLC035452 and registration number is 035452. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. is ₹11.35 Cr as on Jun 05, 2023.
P/E ratio of Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. is 89.86 and PB ratio of Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. is 2.27 as on Jun 05, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. is ₹37.74 as on Jun 05, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. is ₹37.74 and 52-week low of Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. is ₹37.74 as on Jun 05, 2023.