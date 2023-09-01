Follow Us

Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CONSECUTIVE INVESTMENTS & TRADING COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹37.74 Closed
00
As on Jun 5, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.74₹37.74
₹37.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.74₹37.74
₹37.74
Open Price
₹37.74
Prev. Close
₹37.74
Volume
0

Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R137.74
  • R237.74
  • R337.74
  • Pivot
    37.74
  • S137.74
  • S237.74
  • S337.74

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.0337.36
  • 1038.6738.57
  • 2038.6342.41
  • 5015.450
  • 1007.730
  • 2003.860

Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00000-15.00-28.05
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd.

Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1982PLC035452 and registration number is 035452. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Smita Murarka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Subodh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kanta Bokaria
    Independent Director

FAQs on Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. is ₹11.35 Cr as on Jun 05, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. is 89.86 and PB ratio of Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. is 2.27 as on Jun 05, 2023.

What is the share price of Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. is ₹37.74 as on Jun 05, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. is ₹37.74 and 52-week low of Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Ltd. is ₹37.74 as on Jun 05, 2023.

