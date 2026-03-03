Facebook Pixel Code
Connplex Cinemas Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONNPLEX CINEMAS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Connplex Cinemas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹227.85 Closed
-4.88₹ -11.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Connplex Cinemas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹224.50₹237.00
₹227.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹177.00₹293.00
₹227.85
Open Price
₹230.00
Prev. Close
₹239.55
Volume
41,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Connplex Cinemas has gained 4.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 21.91%.

Connplex Cinemas’s current P/E of 19.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Connplex Cinemas Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Connplex Cinemas		-2.29-6.58-10.8917.4521.916.834.04
Sun TV Network		6.2714.7313.4111.4511.2412.494.32
Prime Focus		2.736.9556.2993.89185.1352.8531.89
Affle 3I		-2.91-17.51-16.77-28.70-3.0510.253.49
PVR INOX		-1.523.11-10.03-9.4013.54-13.19-6.44
Amagi Media Labs		-0.84-0.249.109.109.102.951.76
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.372.00-15.59-27.60-6.63-25.05-17.63
Tips Music		-4.70-0.38-4.37-6.45-7.8452.8763.13
Latent View Analytics		-5.34-30.63-28.67-23.10-9.90-2.91-7.74
Saregama India		0.240.40-11.29-33.52-26.67-0.2422.66
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.14-25.16-39.00-18.28-17.47-4.35
Aqylon Nexus		-18.44-33.75-12.316.61157.03775.57282.15
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.64-6.53-20.39-30.10-20.63-12.14-19.66
Signpost India		2.4222.1221.06-8.5413.48-8.71-5.32
Den Networks		-3.44-5.32-14.31-24.77-11.64-3.53-14.26
Balaji Telefilms		-0.9413.54-11.66-5.2196.0731.8710.69
New Delhi Television		-1.98-4.97-5.69-28.64-13.19-23.1812.99
TV Today Network		-2.171.12-10.19-19.80-19.66-16.44-14.92
GTPL Hathway		-15.69-26.12-40.85-50.54-44.15-19.71-14.27
OnMobile Global		-5.16-2.99-22.14-9.161.10-11.38-14.15

Over the last one year, Connplex Cinemas has gained 21.91% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.24%), Prime Focus (185.13%), Affle 3I (-3.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Connplex Cinemas has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.32%) and Prime Focus (31.89%).

Connplex Cinemas Financials

Connplex Cinemas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5234.41237.22
10238.79239.14
20244.95243.36
50254.98246.92
100241.17235.74
200154.190

Connplex Cinemas Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Connplex Cinemas saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.08%, while DII stake decreased to 8.08%, FII holding fell to 2.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Connplex Cinemas Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Connplex Cinemas fact sheet for more information

About Connplex Cinemas

Connplex Cinemas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74110GJ2015PLC111882 and registration number is 111882. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Anish Tulshibhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kamleshbhai
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Parshwa Bhavikbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ronak Ashokbhai Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Amisha Fenil Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Connplex Cinemas Share Price

What is the share price of Connplex Cinemas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Connplex Cinemas is ₹227.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Connplex Cinemas?

The Connplex Cinemas is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Connplex Cinemas?

The market cap of Connplex Cinemas is ₹435.19 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Connplex Cinemas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Connplex Cinemas are ₹237.00 and ₹224.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Connplex Cinemas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Connplex Cinemas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Connplex Cinemas is ₹293.00 and 52-week low of Connplex Cinemas is ₹177.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Connplex Cinemas performed historically in terms of returns?

The Connplex Cinemas has shown returns of -4.88% over the past day, -9.1% for the past month, -10.05% over 3 months, 21.91% over 1 year, 6.83% across 3 years, and 4.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Connplex Cinemas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Connplex Cinemas are 19.40 and 3.59 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

