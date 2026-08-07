Here's the live share price of Confidence Futuristic Energetech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Confidence Futuristic Energetech
|8.39
|-4.86
|-5.70
|-4.08
|-48.84
|-37.40
|10.82
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Confidence Futuristic Energetech has declined 48.84% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Confidence Futuristic Energetech has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.21
|31.95
|10
|32.16
|32.2
|20
|33.95
|33.21
|50
|36.2
|34.95
|100
|36.32
|36.38
|200
|37.85
|41.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Confidence Futuristic Energetech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:23 AM IST IST
|Confidence Futurist - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 06, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Confidence Futurist - Results- Financial Result June 30, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:43 AM IST IST
|Confidence Futurist - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On August 6, 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:15 AM IST IST
|Confidence Futurist - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 17, 2026, 04:45 AM IST IST
|Confidence Futurist - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 16Th May 2026
Source: Dion Global
Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1985PLC386541 and registration number is 021328. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Confidence Futuristic Energetech is ₹34.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Confidence Futuristic Energetech is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Confidence Futuristic Energetech is ₹85.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Confidence Futuristic Energetech are ₹35.40 and ₹32.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Confidence Futuristic Energetech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Confidence Futuristic Energetech is ₹71.74 and 52-week low of Confidence Futuristic Energetech is ₹26.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Confidence Futuristic Energetech has shown returns of 2.8% over the past day, -4.86% for the past month, -5.7% over 3 months, -48.84% over 1 year, -37.4% across 3 years, and 10.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Confidence Futuristic Energetech are 11.86 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.
Source: Dion Global