What is the Market Cap of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd.? The market cap of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. is ₹374.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. is 155.08 and PB ratio of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. is 2.73 as on .

What is the share price of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. is ₹149.50 as on .