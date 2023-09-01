Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.09
|-2.26
|29.72
|0.03
|55.24
|565.18
|703.76
|2.63
|6.92
|15.22
|18.80
|22.91
|190.38
|152.89
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|0
|1.77
|44.11
|118.19
|132.62
|141.50
|16.83
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|26.85
|34.21
|117.38
|148.20
|313.14
|447.32
|92.01
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|18.14
|15.34
|94.64
|143.19
|273.83
|112.96
|157.91
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.59
|0.97
|60.44
|90.05
|261.14
|1,158.92
|965.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1985PLC386541 and registration number is 021328. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. is ₹374.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. is 155.08 and PB ratio of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. is 2.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. is ₹149.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. is ₹529.85 and 52-week low of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. is ₹94.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.