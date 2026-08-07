What is the share price of Confidence Futuristic Energetech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Confidence Futuristic Energetech is ₹34.09 as on .

What kind of stock is Confidence Futuristic Energetech? The Confidence Futuristic Energetech is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Confidence Futuristic Energetech? The market cap of Confidence Futuristic Energetech is ₹85.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Confidence Futuristic Energetech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Confidence Futuristic Energetech are ₹35.40 and ₹32.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Confidence Futuristic Energetech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Confidence Futuristic Energetech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Confidence Futuristic Energetech is ₹71.74 and 52-week low of Confidence Futuristic Energetech is ₹26.97 as on .

How has the Confidence Futuristic Energetech performed historically in terms of returns? The Confidence Futuristic Energetech has shown returns of 2.8% over the past day, -4.86% for the past month, -5.7% over 3 months, -48.84% over 1 year, -37.4% across 3 years, and 10.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Confidence Futuristic Energetech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Confidence Futuristic Energetech are 11.86 and 0.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global