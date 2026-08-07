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Confidence Futuristic Energetech Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONFIDENCE FUTURISTIC ENERGETECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Confidence Futuristic Energetech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.09 Closed
2.80₹ 0.93
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Confidence Futuristic Energetech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.25₹35.40
₹34.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.97₹71.74
₹34.09
Open Price
₹33.25
Prev. Close
₹33.16
Volume
22,222

Source: Dion Global

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Confidence Futuristic Energetech		8.39-4.86-5.70-4.08-48.84-37.4010.82
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Confidence Futuristic Energetech has declined 48.84% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Confidence Futuristic Energetech has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.2131.95
1032.1632.2
2033.9533.21
5036.234.95
10036.3236.38
20037.8541.64

Source: Dion Global

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Confidence Futuristic Energetech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Confidence Futuristic Energetech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:23 AM IST ISTConfidence Futurist - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 06, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTConfidence Futurist - Results- Financial Result June 30, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 02:43 AM IST ISTConfidence Futurist - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On August 6, 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 04:15 AM IST ISTConfidence Futurist - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 17, 2026, 04:45 AM IST ISTConfidence Futurist - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 16Th May 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Confidence Futuristic Energetech

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1985PLC386541 and registration number is 021328. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Khara
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sarvesh Khara
    Non Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sanjay Naphade
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumant Sutaria
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mansi Deogirkar
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Dedhia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Confidence Futuristic Energetech Share Price

What is the share price of Confidence Futuristic Energetech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Confidence Futuristic Energetech is ₹34.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Confidence Futuristic Energetech?

The Confidence Futuristic Energetech is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Confidence Futuristic Energetech?

The market cap of Confidence Futuristic Energetech is ₹85.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Confidence Futuristic Energetech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Confidence Futuristic Energetech are ₹35.40 and ₹32.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Confidence Futuristic Energetech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Confidence Futuristic Energetech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Confidence Futuristic Energetech is ₹71.74 and 52-week low of Confidence Futuristic Energetech is ₹26.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Confidence Futuristic Energetech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Confidence Futuristic Energetech has shown returns of 2.8% over the past day, -4.86% for the past month, -5.7% over 3 months, -48.84% over 1 year, -37.4% across 3 years, and 10.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Confidence Futuristic Energetech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Confidence Futuristic Energetech are 11.86 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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