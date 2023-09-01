Follow Us

CONFIDENCE FUTURISTIC ENERGETECH LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹149.50 Closed
2.824.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹146.00₹150.00
₹149.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹94.65₹529.85
₹149.50
Open Price
₹149.00
Prev. Close
₹145.40
Volume
12,180

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1151
  • R2152.5
  • R3155
  • Pivot
    148.5
  • S1147
  • S2144.5
  • S3143

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5487.01138.3
  • 10434.38137.02
  • 20350.63137.29
  • 50205.66135.26
  • 100125.91138.96
  • 20064.69134.67

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.09-2.2629.720.0355.24565.18703.76
2.636.9215.2218.8022.91190.38152.89
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
26.8534.21117.38148.20313.14447.3292.01
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
18.1415.3494.64143.19273.83112.96157.91
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. Share Holdings

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd.

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1985PLC386541 and registration number is 021328. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Punamchand Khara
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Sarvesh Elesh Khara
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sanjay Ramrao Naphade
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumant Jayantilal Sutaria
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vandana Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Dedhia Pradeep
    Independent Director

FAQs on Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd.?

The market cap of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. is ₹374.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. is 155.08 and PB ratio of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. is 2.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. is ₹149.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. is ₹529.85 and 52-week low of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. is ₹94.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

