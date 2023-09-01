Follow Us

Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. Share Price

CONFIDENCE FINANCE AND TRADING LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.88 Closed
1.910.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:35 PM | IST
Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.88₹5.88
₹5.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.75₹15.60
₹5.88
Open Price
₹5.88
Prev. Close
₹5.77
Volume
903

Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.88
  • R25.88
  • R35.88
  • Pivot
    5.88
  • S15.88
  • S25.88
  • S35.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.635.56
  • 104.525.32
  • 204.574.92
  • 505.184.46
  • 1005.314.98
  • 2004.965.76

Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.9151.1650.77-46.10-0.34381.97332.35
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. Share Holdings

Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd.

Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1980PLC231713 and registration number is 231713. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Jain
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sneha Raut
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Nagori
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Naginlal Jain
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd.?

The market cap of Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. is ₹6.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. is 73.5 and PB ratio of Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. is 0.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. is ₹5.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. is ₹15.60 and 52-week low of Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. is ₹2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

