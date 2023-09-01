Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1980PLC231713 and registration number is 231713. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. is ₹6.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. is 73.5 and PB ratio of Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. is 0.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. is ₹5.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. is ₹15.60 and 52-week low of Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd. is ₹2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.