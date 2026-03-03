Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Concrete Infra & Media Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONCRETE INFRA & MEDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Concrete Infra & Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.17 Closed
1.21₹ 0.05
As on Jun 2, 2025, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Concrete Infra & Media Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.04₹4.17
₹4.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.02₹4.18
₹4.17
Open Price
₹4.04
Prev. Close
₹4.12
Volume
3,589

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Concrete Infra & Media has gained 1.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 34.08%.

Concrete Infra & Media’s current P/E of 6.35x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Concrete Infra & Media Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Concrete Infra & Media		002.4610.3234.085.311.40
Tata Capital		-2.53-4.971.97-0.47-0.47-0.16-0.09
Aditya Birla Capital		-2.95-1.87-3.0921.37121.6429.9621.20
Max Financial Services		-1.937.868.4411.7182.9337.8314.34
HDB Financial Services		-2.19-2.09-4.91-9.91-16.71-5.91-3.59
360 One Wam		-3.93-8.38-6.783.049.5233.9428.84
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-3.59-9.37-22.28-18.5724.3068.2735.37
Tata Investment Corporation		-3.701.31-11.23-5.638.2646.8041.23
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-3.70-7.00-14.96-8.421.9140.1221.60
Anand Rathi Wealth		2.105.727.346.6850.7999.5860.63
Nuvama Wealth Management		-5.48-11.49-14.80-7.6918.9632.9818.65
Angel One		-8.05-12.53-15.13-0.3514.4526.3947.37
JSW Holdings		-4.98-7.72-25.79-12.55-3.0560.9133.58
Computer Age Management Services		-8.18-10.70-15.73-14.493.8212.0611.41
KFIN Technologies		-6.52-9.23-12.73-12.407.1947.2120.76
Maharashtra Scooters		0.29-0.68-8.19-19.9643.9943.7629.06
RRP Semiconductor		0-3.94-11.36124.652,312.09774.58267.35
JM Financial		-5.44-0.94-15.52-33.5238.9724.905.39
Edelweiss Financial Services		-7.155.663.62-1.3527.2721.808.17
IIFL Capital Services		5.420.27-2.133.3557.2577.8041.28

Over the last one year, Concrete Infra & Media has gained 34.08% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Concrete Infra & Media has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).

Concrete Infra & Media Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Concrete Infra & Media Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.124.13
104.094.09
204.043.99
503.573.7
1003.283.79
2004.485.11

Concrete Infra & Media Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Concrete Infra & Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Concrete Infra & Media Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Concrete Infra & Media fact sheet for more information

About Concrete Infra & Media

Concrete Infra & Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100WB1981PLC033782 and registration number is 033782. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ishant Bhardwaj
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Mala
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Goutam
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Concrete Infra & Media Share Price

What is the share price of Concrete Infra & Media?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concrete Infra & Media is ₹4.17 as on Jun 02, 2025.

What kind of stock is Concrete Infra & Media?

The Concrete Infra & Media is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Concrete Infra & Media?

The market cap of Concrete Infra & Media is ₹3.14 Cr as on Jun 02, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Concrete Infra & Media?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Concrete Infra & Media are ₹4.17 and ₹4.04.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Concrete Infra & Media?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Concrete Infra & Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Concrete Infra & Media is ₹4.18 and 52-week low of Concrete Infra & Media is ₹3.02 as on Jun 02, 2025.

How has the Concrete Infra & Media performed historically in terms of returns?

The Concrete Infra & Media has shown returns of 1.21% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 2.46% over 3 months, 34.08% over 1 year, 5.31% across 3 years, and 1.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Concrete Infra & Media?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Concrete Infra & Media are 6.35 and 0.37 on Jun 02, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Concrete Infra & Media News

More Concrete Infra & Media News
icon
Market Pulse