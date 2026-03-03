Here's the live share price of Concrete Infra & Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Concrete Infra & Media has gained 1.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 34.08%.
Concrete Infra & Media’s current P/E of 6.35x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Concrete Infra & Media
|0
|0
|2.46
|10.32
|34.08
|5.31
|1.40
|Tata Capital
|-2.53
|-4.97
|1.97
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.16
|-0.09
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-2.95
|-1.87
|-3.09
|21.37
|121.64
|29.96
|21.20
|Max Financial Services
|-1.93
|7.86
|8.44
|11.71
|82.93
|37.83
|14.34
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.19
|-2.09
|-4.91
|-9.91
|-16.71
|-5.91
|-3.59
|360 One Wam
|-3.93
|-8.38
|-6.78
|3.04
|9.52
|33.94
|28.84
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.59
|-9.37
|-22.28
|-18.57
|24.30
|68.27
|35.37
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.70
|1.31
|-11.23
|-5.63
|8.26
|46.80
|41.23
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.70
|-7.00
|-14.96
|-8.42
|1.91
|40.12
|21.60
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2.10
|5.72
|7.34
|6.68
|50.79
|99.58
|60.63
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.48
|-11.49
|-14.80
|-7.69
|18.96
|32.98
|18.65
|Angel One
|-8.05
|-12.53
|-15.13
|-0.35
|14.45
|26.39
|47.37
|JSW Holdings
|-4.98
|-7.72
|-25.79
|-12.55
|-3.05
|60.91
|33.58
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.18
|-10.70
|-15.73
|-14.49
|3.82
|12.06
|11.41
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.23
|-12.73
|-12.40
|7.19
|47.21
|20.76
|Maharashtra Scooters
|0.29
|-0.68
|-8.19
|-19.96
|43.99
|43.76
|29.06
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-3.94
|-11.36
|124.65
|2,312.09
|774.58
|267.35
|JM Financial
|-5.44
|-0.94
|-15.52
|-33.52
|38.97
|24.90
|5.39
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.15
|5.66
|3.62
|-1.35
|27.27
|21.80
|8.17
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.42
|0.27
|-2.13
|3.35
|57.25
|77.80
|41.28
Over the last one year, Concrete Infra & Media has gained 34.08% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Concrete Infra & Media has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.12
|4.13
|10
|4.09
|4.09
|20
|4.04
|3.99
|50
|3.57
|3.7
|100
|3.28
|3.79
|200
|4.48
|5.11
In the latest quarter, Concrete Infra & Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Concrete Infra & Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100WB1981PLC033782 and registration number is 033782. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concrete Infra & Media is ₹4.17 as on Jun 02, 2025.
The Concrete Infra & Media is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Concrete Infra & Media is ₹3.14 Cr as on Jun 02, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Concrete Infra & Media are ₹4.17 and ₹4.04.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Concrete Infra & Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Concrete Infra & Media is ₹4.18 and 52-week low of Concrete Infra & Media is ₹3.02 as on Jun 02, 2025.
The Concrete Infra & Media has shown returns of 1.21% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 2.46% over 3 months, 34.08% over 1 year, 5.31% across 3 years, and 1.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Concrete Infra & Media are 6.35 and 0.37 on Jun 02, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.