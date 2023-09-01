Follow Us

CONCRETE CREDIT LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.08 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Concrete Credit Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.08₹3.20
₹3.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.08₹3.43
₹3.08
Open Price
₹3.20
Prev. Close
₹3.08
Volume
0

Concrete Credit Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.16
  • R23.24
  • R33.28
  • Pivot
    3.12
  • S13.04
  • S23
  • S32.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.383.16
  • 103.453.22
  • 203.563.33
  • 504.093.83
  • 1005.474.92
  • 2008.027.23

Concrete Credit Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-1.91-4.35-7.78-9.41-20.82-65.39
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Concrete Credit Ltd. Share Holdings

Concrete Credit Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Concrete Credit Ltd.

Concrete Credit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70101WB2006PTC109052 and registration number is 033782. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ishant Bhardwaj
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Mala
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Goutam
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Concrete Credit Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Concrete Credit Ltd.?

The market cap of Concrete Credit Ltd. is ₹2.32 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Concrete Credit Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Concrete Credit Ltd. is 4.69 and PB ratio of Concrete Credit Ltd. is 0.28 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Concrete Credit Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concrete Credit Ltd. is ₹3.08 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Concrete Credit Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Concrete Credit Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Concrete Credit Ltd. is ₹3.43 and 52-week low of Concrete Credit Ltd. is ₹3.08 as on Aug 28, 2023.

