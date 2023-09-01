Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Concord Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1995PLC020093 and registration number is 020093. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Concord Drugs Ltd. is ₹34.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Concord Drugs Ltd. is 28.7 and PB ratio of Concord Drugs Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concord Drugs Ltd. is ₹36.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Concord Drugs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Concord Drugs Ltd. is ₹41.80 and 52-week low of Concord Drugs Ltd. is ₹24.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.