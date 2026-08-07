What is the share price of Concord Drugs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concord Drugs is ₹71.21 as on .

What kind of stock is Concord Drugs? The Concord Drugs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Concord Drugs? The market cap of Concord Drugs is ₹93.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Concord Drugs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Concord Drugs are ₹73.00 and ₹71.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Concord Drugs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Concord Drugs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Concord Drugs is ₹92.52 and 52-week low of Concord Drugs is ₹49.00 as on .

How has the Concord Drugs performed historically in terms of returns? The Concord Drugs has shown returns of -2.98% over the past day, -4.8% for the past month, -15.18% over 3 months, 27.53% over 1 year, 27.22% across 3 years, and 20.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Concord Drugs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Concord Drugs are 89.01 and 1.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global