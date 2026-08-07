Here's the live share price of Concord Drugs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Concord Drugs
|-3.76
|-4.80
|-15.18
|-10.71
|27.53
|27.22
|20.52
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Concord Drugs has gained 27.53% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Concord Drugs has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|72.22
|71.68
|10
|71.3
|71.58
|20
|71.24
|72.01
|50
|75.7
|74.31
|100
|77
|75.72
|200
|77.57
|73.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Concord Drugs saw a drop in promoter holding to 45.08%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Concord Drugs - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Concord Drugs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 04:41 AM IST IST
|Concord Drugs - Financial Results For Year Ending 31St March,2026
|May 27, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Concord Drugs - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Financial Results
|May 27, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Concord Drugs - Financial Results For Period Ended 31St March,2026
Source: Dion Global
Concord Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1995PLC020093 and registration number is 020093. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concord Drugs is ₹71.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Concord Drugs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Concord Drugs is ₹93.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Concord Drugs are ₹73.00 and ₹71.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Concord Drugs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Concord Drugs is ₹92.52 and 52-week low of Concord Drugs is ₹49.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Concord Drugs has shown returns of -2.98% over the past day, -4.8% for the past month, -15.18% over 3 months, 27.53% over 1 year, 27.22% across 3 years, and 20.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Concord Drugs are 89.01 and 1.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global