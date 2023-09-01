Follow Us

Concord Drugs Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CONCORD DRUGS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹36.71 Closed
1.350.49
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Concord Drugs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.81₹37.78
₹36.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.80₹41.80
₹36.71
Open Price
₹36.11
Prev. Close
₹36.22
Volume
13,600

Concord Drugs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R137.72
  • R238.74
  • R339.69
  • Pivot
    36.77
  • S135.75
  • S234.8
  • S333.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.7536.16
  • 1034.1636.08
  • 2033.1235.14
  • 5031.1832.59
  • 10028.4731.07
  • 20029.6230.38

Concord Drugs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.11-0.8427.2428.4039.58102.8240.65
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Concord Drugs Ltd. Share Holdings

Concord Drugs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Concord Drugs Ltd.

Concord Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1995PLC020093 and registration number is 020093. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Nagi Reddy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S Koni Reddy
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. S Manoj Kumar Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S Nagavenkata Hareesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Ramachandra Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sumeela Kasu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Concord Drugs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Concord Drugs Ltd.?

The market cap of Concord Drugs Ltd. is ₹34.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Concord Drugs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Concord Drugs Ltd. is 28.7 and PB ratio of Concord Drugs Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Concord Drugs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concord Drugs Ltd. is ₹36.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Concord Drugs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Concord Drugs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Concord Drugs Ltd. is ₹41.80 and 52-week low of Concord Drugs Ltd. is ₹24.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

