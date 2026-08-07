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Concord Drugs Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONCORD DRUGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Concord Drugs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹71.21 Closed
-2.98₹ -2.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Concord Drugs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.20₹73.00
₹71.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.00₹92.52
₹71.21
Open Price
₹71.99
Prev. Close
₹73.40
Volume
2,577

Source: Dion Global

Concord Drugs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Concord Drugs		-3.76-4.80-15.18-10.7127.5327.2220.52
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Concord Drugs has gained 27.53% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Concord Drugs has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Concord Drugs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Concord Drugs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
572.2271.68
1071.371.58
2071.2472.01
5075.774.31
1007775.72
20077.5773.13

Source: Dion Global

Concord Drugs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Concord Drugs saw a drop in promoter holding to 45.08%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Concord Drugs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTConcord Drugs - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results
Jul 14, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTConcord Drugs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 04:41 AM IST ISTConcord Drugs - Financial Results For Year Ending 31St March,2026
May 27, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTConcord Drugs - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Financial Results
May 27, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTConcord Drugs - Financial Results For Period Ended 31St March,2026

Source: Dion Global

About Concord Drugs

Concord Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1995PLC020093 and registration number is 020093. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S Nagi Reddy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S Manoj Kumar Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S Koni Reddy
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. K Ramachandra Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sumeela Kasu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Nagavenkata Hareesh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Concord Drugs Share Price

What is the share price of Concord Drugs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concord Drugs is ₹71.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Concord Drugs?

The Concord Drugs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Concord Drugs?

The market cap of Concord Drugs is ₹93.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Concord Drugs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Concord Drugs are ₹73.00 and ₹71.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Concord Drugs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Concord Drugs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Concord Drugs is ₹92.52 and 52-week low of Concord Drugs is ₹49.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Concord Drugs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Concord Drugs has shown returns of -2.98% over the past day, -4.8% for the past month, -15.18% over 3 months, 27.53% over 1 year, 27.22% across 3 years, and 20.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Concord Drugs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Concord Drugs are 89.01 and 1.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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