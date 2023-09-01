Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|30.48
|63.37
|74.78
|159.80
|307.71
|307.71
|307.71
|0.81
|1.97
|28.02
|46.79
|71.38
|342.12
|339.21
|29.25
|30.05
|66.04
|87.05
|126.46
|253.05
|66.99
|11.62
|29.30
|124.04
|197.74
|208.64
|538.94
|270.82
|2.43
|-6.20
|3.35
|18.81
|38.00
|198.70
|220.49
|12.63
|8.27
|31.61
|40.02
|22.72
|346.44
|112.27
|-0.46
|22.93
|129.33
|281.93
|391.93
|1,724.89
|827.52
|18.22
|25.88
|66.19
|103.83
|32.49
|258.72
|195.06
|5.41
|14.62
|65.06
|127.41
|141.06
|2,905.20
|1,286.30
|5.18
|14.45
|27.44
|41.78
|15.90
|612.99
|493.51
|0.18
|4.38
|59.29
|114.41
|186.18
|1,130.33
|440.66
|7.47
|15.22
|15.46
|4.87
|0.88
|-7.37
|346.78
|3.26
|-1.27
|47.86
|92.16
|68.77
|369.02
|102.76
|8.47
|11.18
|39.33
|66.76
|84.78
|158.36
|92.72
|-0.38
|-4.58
|13.49
|58.64
|44.68
|165.66
|12.20
|13.28
|40.78
|148.83
|219.52
|196.60
|435.81
|131.15
|-0.14
|-14.54
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|2.94
|-8.53
|-4.92
|11.47
|-21.69
|114.56
|1,487.65
|14.01
|16.45
|66.33
|108.54
|196.01
|929.65
|409.69
|-0.96
|-3.43
|39.92
|94.49
|135.74
|293.37
|356.09
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Concord Control Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31908UP2011PLC043229 and registration number is 043229. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Concord Control Systems Ltd. is ₹268.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Concord Control Systems Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Concord Control Systems Ltd. is 20.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concord Control Systems Ltd. is ₹470.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Concord Control Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Concord Control Systems Ltd. is ₹474.90 and 52-week low of Concord Control Systems Ltd. is ₹109.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.