What is the share price of Concord Control Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concord Control Systems is ₹2,515.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Concord Control Systems? The Concord Control Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Concord Control Systems? The market cap of Concord Control Systems is ₹2,545.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Concord Control Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Concord Control Systems are ₹2,550.00 and ₹2,461.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Concord Control Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Concord Control Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Concord Control Systems is ₹3,069.85 and 52-week low of Concord Control Systems is ₹1,000.62 as on .

How has the Concord Control Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Concord Control Systems has shown returns of -1.35% over the past day, -13.65% for the past month, -3.27% over 3 months, 140.24% over 1 year, 125.1% across 3 years, and 103.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Concord Control Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Concord Control Systems are 58.91 and 12.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global