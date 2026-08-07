Here's the live share price of Concord Control Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Concord Control Systems
|-0.87
|-13.65
|-3.27
|-6.12
|140.24
|125.10
|103.47
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Concord Control Systems has gained 140.24% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Concord Control Systems has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,489.12
|2,582.43
|10
|2,493.34
|2,561.06
|20
|2,608.87
|2,593.05
|50
|2,723.28
|2,637.78
|100
|2,535.9
|2,573.35
|200
|2,423.78
|2,342.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Concord Control Systems saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.56%, while DII stake increased to 0.63%, FII holding rose to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Concord Control Sys - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 18, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Concord Control Sys - Press Release For Honoured With Excellence In Railway Technology Award At ET Now Business Conclave & Aw
|Jun 05, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Concord Control Sys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|May 31, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Concord Control Sys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 30, 2026, 05:59 AM IST IST
|Concord Control Sys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Concord Control Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31908UP2011PLC043229 and registration number is 043229. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concord Control Systems is ₹2,515.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Concord Control Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Concord Control Systems is ₹2,545.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Concord Control Systems are ₹2,550.00 and ₹2,461.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Concord Control Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Concord Control Systems is ₹3,069.85 and 52-week low of Concord Control Systems is ₹1,000.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Concord Control Systems has shown returns of -1.35% over the past day, -13.65% for the past month, -3.27% over 3 months, 140.24% over 1 year, 125.1% across 3 years, and 103.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Concord Control Systems are 58.91 and 12.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global