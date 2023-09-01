Follow Us

CONCORD CONTROL SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | BSE
₹470.50 Closed
2.4611.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Concord Control Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹465.00₹500.00
₹470.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹109.95₹474.90
₹470.50
Open Price
₹470.00
Prev. Close
₹459.20
Volume
23,000

Concord Control Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1492
  • R2513.5
  • R3527
  • Pivot
    478.5
  • S1457
  • S2443.5
  • S3422

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5171.44421.29
  • 10152.65396.36
  • 2082.09368.58
  • 5032.84329.33
  • 10016.42298.87
  • 2008.21257.6

Concord Control Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
30.4863.3774.78159.80307.71307.71307.71
0.811.9728.0246.7971.38342.12339.21
29.2530.0566.0487.05126.46253.0566.99
11.6229.30124.04197.74208.64538.94270.82
2.43-6.203.3518.8138.00198.70220.49
12.638.2731.6140.0222.72346.44112.27
-0.4622.93129.33281.93391.931,724.89827.52
18.2225.8866.19103.8332.49258.72195.06
5.4114.6265.06127.41141.062,905.201,286.30
5.1814.4527.4441.7815.90612.99493.51
0.184.3859.29114.41186.181,130.33440.66
7.4715.2215.464.870.88-7.37346.78
3.26-1.2747.8692.1668.77369.02102.76
8.4711.1839.3366.7684.78158.3692.72
-0.38-4.5813.4958.6444.68165.6612.20
13.2840.78148.83219.52196.60435.81131.15
-0.14-14.54-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96
2.94-8.53-4.9211.47-21.69114.561,487.65
14.0116.4566.33108.54196.01929.65409.69
-0.96-3.4339.9294.49135.74293.37356.09

Concord Control Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Concord Control Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Concord Control Systems Ltd.

Concord Control Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31908UP2011PLC043229 and registration number is 043229. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Govind Prasad Lath
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Lath
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mahima Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh Sachdev
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Yadav
    Independent Director

FAQs on Concord Control Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Concord Control Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Concord Control Systems Ltd. is ₹268.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Concord Control Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Concord Control Systems Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Concord Control Systems Ltd. is 20.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Concord Control Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concord Control Systems Ltd. is ₹470.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Concord Control Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Concord Control Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Concord Control Systems Ltd. is ₹474.90 and 52-week low of Concord Control Systems Ltd. is ₹109.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

