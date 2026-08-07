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Concord Control Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONCORD CONTROL SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Concord Control Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,515.00 Closed
-1.35₹ -34.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Concord Control Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,461.10₹2,550.00
₹2,515.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,000.62₹3,069.85
₹2,515.00
Open Price
₹2,535.00
Prev. Close
₹2,549.35
Volume
5,300

Source: Dion Global

Concord Control Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Concord Control Systems		-0.87-13.65-3.27-6.12140.24125.10103.47
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Concord Control Systems has gained 140.24% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Concord Control Systems has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Concord Control Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Concord Control Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,489.122,582.43
102,493.342,561.06
202,608.872,593.05
502,723.282,637.78
1002,535.92,573.35
2002,423.782,342.89

Source: Dion Global

Concord Control Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Concord Control Systems saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.56%, while DII stake increased to 0.63%, FII holding rose to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Concord Control Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTConcord Control Sys - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 18, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTConcord Control Sys - Press Release For Honoured With Excellence In Railway Technology Award At ET Now Business Conclave & Aw
Jun 05, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTConcord Control Sys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
May 31, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTConcord Control Sys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 30, 2026, 05:59 AM IST ISTConcord Control Sys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Concord Control Systems

Concord Control Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31908UP2011PLC043229 and registration number is 043229. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Govind Prasad Lath
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Nitin Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Lath
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Mahima Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Concord Control Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Concord Control Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concord Control Systems is ₹2,515.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Concord Control Systems?

The Concord Control Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Concord Control Systems?

The market cap of Concord Control Systems is ₹2,545.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Concord Control Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Concord Control Systems are ₹2,550.00 and ₹2,461.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Concord Control Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Concord Control Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Concord Control Systems is ₹3,069.85 and 52-week low of Concord Control Systems is ₹1,000.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Concord Control Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Concord Control Systems has shown returns of -1.35% over the past day, -13.65% for the past month, -3.27% over 3 months, 140.24% over 1 year, 125.1% across 3 years, and 103.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Concord Control Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Concord Control Systems are 58.91 and 12.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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