What is the share price of Conart Engineers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Conart Engineers is ₹102.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Conart Engineers? The Conart Engineers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Conart Engineers? The market cap of Conart Engineers is ₹64.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Conart Engineers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Conart Engineers are ₹104.00 and ₹93.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Conart Engineers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Conart Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Conart Engineers is ₹125.00 and 52-week low of Conart Engineers is ₹60.00 as on .

How has the Conart Engineers performed historically in terms of returns? The Conart Engineers has shown returns of 9.52% over the past day, 13.84% for the past month, 17.34% over 3 months, -0.53% over 1 year, 67.87% across 3 years, and 37.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Conart Engineers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Conart Engineers are 16.15 and 1.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global