Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.23
|13.66
|14.63
|27.73
|27.30
|140.10
|49.46
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Conart Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1973PLC017072 and registration number is 017072. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Conart Engineers Ltd. is ₹15.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Conart Engineers Ltd. is 9.01 and PB ratio of Conart Engineers Ltd. is 0.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Conart Engineers Ltd. is ₹48.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Conart Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Conart Engineers Ltd. is ₹54.85 and 52-week low of Conart Engineers Ltd. is ₹33.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.