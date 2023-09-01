Follow Us

CONART ENGINEERS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹48.50 Closed
0.140.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Conart Engineers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.50₹50.00
₹48.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.00₹54.85
₹48.50
Open Price
₹49.90
Prev. Close
₹48.43
Volume
1,239

Conart Engineers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R149.5
  • R250.5
  • R351
  • Pivot
    49
  • S148
  • S247.5
  • S346.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 543.3449.75
  • 1041.8549.79
  • 2040.0248.55
  • 5039.1345.78
  • 10037.4443.77
  • 20037.7342.03

Conart Engineers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.2313.6614.6327.7327.30140.1049.46
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Conart Engineers Ltd. Share Holdings

Conart Engineers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Conart Engineers Ltd.

Conart Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1973PLC017072 and registration number is 017072. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra S Sura
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jimish J Sura
    Executive Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Mr. Umed A Fifadra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepti Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirmal Parikh
    Additional Director

FAQs on Conart Engineers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Conart Engineers Ltd.?

The market cap of Conart Engineers Ltd. is ₹15.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Conart Engineers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Conart Engineers Ltd. is 9.01 and PB ratio of Conart Engineers Ltd. is 0.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Conart Engineers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Conart Engineers Ltd. is ₹48.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Conart Engineers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Conart Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Conart Engineers Ltd. is ₹54.85 and 52-week low of Conart Engineers Ltd. is ₹33.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

