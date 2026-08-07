Here's the live share price of Conart Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Conart Engineers
|19.32
|13.84
|17.34
|20.54
|-0.53
|67.87
|37.67
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.7
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.2
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.2
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.6
|-4
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.3
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.3
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.9
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.1
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.5
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.3
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.3
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.6
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.1
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.6
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Conart Engineers has declined 0.53% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Conart Engineers has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|87.27
|87.05
|10
|88.04
|87.79
|20
|90.54
|89.47
|50
|95.36
|91.33
|100
|87.61
|90.52
|200
|88.85
|90.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Conart Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|Conart Engineers - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Wi
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Conart Engineers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Conart Engineers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 30, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Conart Engineers - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026,
|May 30, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Conart Engineers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Conart Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1973PLC017072 and registration number is 017072. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Conart Engineers is ₹102.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Conart Engineers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Conart Engineers is ₹64.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Conart Engineers are ₹104.00 and ₹93.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Conart Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Conart Engineers is ₹125.00 and 52-week low of Conart Engineers is ₹60.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Conart Engineers has shown returns of 9.52% over the past day, 13.84% for the past month, 17.34% over 3 months, -0.53% over 1 year, 67.87% across 3 years, and 37.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Conart Engineers are 16.15 and 1.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global