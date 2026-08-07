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Conart Engineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONART ENGINEERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Conart Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹102.60 Closed
9.52₹ 8.92
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Conart Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.00₹104.00
₹102.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.00₹125.00
₹102.60
Open Price
₹98.49
Prev. Close
₹93.68
Volume
55,353

Source: Dion Global

Conart Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Conart Engineers		19.3213.8417.3420.54-0.5367.8737.67
Larsen & Toubro		2.71.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.2-26.28-32.5123.250.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.6-4-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.688971.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.3-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.3
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.222942.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.31316.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.9
Keystone Realtors		-5.1-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.511.255.11-3.3-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.338.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.6-12.11-18.0622.524374.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.1-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.611.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Conart Engineers has declined 0.53% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Conart Engineers has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Conart Engineers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Conart Engineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
587.2787.05
1088.0487.79
2090.5489.47
5095.3691.33
10087.6190.52
20088.8590.97

Source: Dion Global

Conart Engineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Conart Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Conart Engineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTConart Engineers - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Wi
Jul 22, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTConart Engineers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTConart Engineers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 30, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTConart Engineers - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026,
May 30, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTConart Engineers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Conart Engineers

Conart Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1973PLC017072 and registration number is 017072. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra S Sura
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jimish J Sura
    Executive Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Mr. Sunil Vakil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirmal Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Sura
    Additional Director

FAQs on Conart Engineers Share Price

What is the share price of Conart Engineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Conart Engineers is ₹102.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Conart Engineers?

The Conart Engineers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Conart Engineers?

The market cap of Conart Engineers is ₹64.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Conart Engineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Conart Engineers are ₹104.00 and ₹93.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Conart Engineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Conart Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Conart Engineers is ₹125.00 and 52-week low of Conart Engineers is ₹60.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Conart Engineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Conart Engineers has shown returns of 9.52% over the past day, 13.84% for the past month, 17.34% over 3 months, -0.53% over 1 year, 67.87% across 3 years, and 37.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Conart Engineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Conart Engineers are 16.15 and 1.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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