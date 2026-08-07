Here's the live share price of Comrade Appliances along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Comrade Appliances
|-2.17
|90.65
|28.69
|-3.91
|-56.08
|-26.79
|-13.89
|LG Electronics India
|6.58
|1.13
|3.00
|4.43
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|0.17
|6.65
|27.69
|20.06
|-15.27
|44.40
|26.93
|Havells India
|1.97
|4.98
|1.35
|-6.19
|-14.03
|-0.85
|0.79
|Voltas
|-3.32
|-0.37
|-5.93
|-14.64
|-1.89
|15.78
|4.59
|PG Electroplast
|2.85
|8.97
|17.78
|6.36
|-14.31
|57.73
|76.76
|Avalon Technologies
|8.65
|19.51
|56.50
|87.11
|105.46
|48.48
|37.65
|Whirlpool of India
|1.06
|1.20
|-16.95
|-10.35
|-37.34
|-17.97
|-17.63
|Electronics Mart India
|27.12
|23.89
|36.49
|56.41
|38.20
|13.93
|14.43
|Symphony
|-5.61
|-6.70
|-19.67
|-31.89
|-33.28
|-9.75
|-7.10
|EPACK Durables
|-0.13
|-2.78
|-16.62
|-11.70
|-41.22
|3.32
|1.98
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.24
|-1.29
|-11.46
|-1.56
|-40.68
|18.22
|34.15
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.13
|8.25
|37.77
|26.39
|-5.21
|28.09
|34.32
|IKIO Technologies
|1.19
|7.23
|17.41
|28.02
|6.16
|-20.72
|-12.82
|Onida Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.80
|-3.42
|7.05
|124.43
|24.13
|16.72
|Shree Refrigerations
|5.25
|-8.18
|38.21
|76.30
|106.58
|23.03
|13.24
|CWD
|1.58
|-2.26
|4.23
|11.62
|14.85
|20.92
|54.49
|Elin Electronics
|-3.74
|-3.78
|-25.95
|-38.04
|-43.80
|-13.13
|-15.77
|Sharp India
|0
|3.93
|37.49
|189.57
|106.54
|29.51
|31.19
|BPL
|-0.06
|-4.48
|-9.40
|-9.04
|-30.53
|-8.37
|7.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Comrade Appliances has declined 56.08% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Comrade Appliances has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44.79
|43.95
|10
|42.29
|42.09
|20
|35.32
|38.32
|50
|32.56
|35.68
|100
|36.48
|41.25
|200
|60.38
|56.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Comrade Appliances saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.05%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 5.30%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Comrade Appliances - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Comrade Appliances - Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
|May 29, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Comrade Appliances - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The H
|May 20, 2026, 05:28 PM IST IST
|Comrade Appliances - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
|Apr 07, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Comrade Appliances - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Comrade Appliances Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2017PLC292817 and registration number is 292817. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comrade Appliances is ₹43.24 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Comrade Appliances is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Comrade Appliances is ₹33.64 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Comrade Appliances are ₹44.00 and ₹43.24.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Comrade Appliances stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Comrade Appliances is ₹112.00 and 52-week low of Comrade Appliances is ₹20.54 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Comrade Appliances has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 90.65% for the past month, 28.69% over 3 months, -56.08% over 1 year, -26.79% across 3 years, and -13.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Comrade Appliances are -3.56 and 2.55 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global