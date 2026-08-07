Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Comrade Appliances Share Price

NSE
BSE

COMRADE APPLIANCES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Comrade Appliances along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.24 Closed
-1.99₹ -0.88
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Comrade Appliances Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.24₹44.00
₹43.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.54₹112.00
₹43.24
Open Price
₹44.00
Prev. Close
₹44.12
Volume
3,000

Source: Dion Global

Comrade Appliances Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Comrade Appliances		-2.1790.6528.69-3.91-56.08-26.79-13.89
LG Electronics India		6.581.133.004.43-5.94-2.02-1.22
Dixon Technologies (India)		0.176.6527.6920.06-15.2744.4026.93
Havells India		1.974.981.35-6.19-14.03-0.850.79
Voltas		-3.32-0.37-5.93-14.64-1.8915.784.59
PG Electroplast		2.858.9717.786.36-14.3157.7376.76
Avalon Technologies		8.6519.5156.5087.11105.4648.4837.65
Whirlpool of India		1.061.20-16.95-10.35-37.34-17.97-17.63
Electronics Mart India		27.1223.8936.4956.4138.2013.9314.43
Symphony		-5.61-6.70-19.67-31.89-33.28-9.75-7.10
EPACK Durables		-0.13-2.78-16.62-11.70-41.223.321.98
HPL Electric & Power		2.24-1.29-11.46-1.56-40.6818.2234.15
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.138.2537.7726.39-5.2128.0934.32
IKIO Technologies		1.197.2317.4128.026.16-20.72-12.82
Onida Electronics		-1.87-10.80-3.427.05124.4324.1316.72
Shree Refrigerations		5.25-8.1838.2176.30106.5823.0313.24
CWD		1.58-2.264.2311.6214.8520.9254.49
Elin Electronics		-3.74-3.78-25.95-38.04-43.80-13.13-15.77
Sharp India		03.9337.49189.57106.5429.5131.19
BPL		-0.06-4.48-9.40-9.04-30.53-8.377.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Comrade Appliances has declined 56.08% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Comrade Appliances has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).

Comrade Appliances Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Comrade Appliances Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
544.7943.95
1042.2942.09
2035.3238.32
5032.5635.68
10036.4841.25
20060.3856.21

Source: Dion Global

Comrade Appliances Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Comrade Appliances saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.05%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 5.30%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Comrade Appliances Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTComrade Appliances - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTComrade Appliances - Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
May 29, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTComrade Appliances - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The H
May 20, 2026, 05:28 PM IST ISTComrade Appliances - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
Apr 07, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTComrade Appliances - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Comrade Appliances

Comrade Appliances Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2017PLC292817 and registration number is 292817. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Khursheed Alam
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shakir Khan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mehboob Alam
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sonu Dhariwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajan Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Comrade Appliances Share Price

What is the share price of Comrade Appliances?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comrade Appliances is ₹43.24 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Comrade Appliances?

The Comrade Appliances is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Comrade Appliances?

The market cap of Comrade Appliances is ₹33.64 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Comrade Appliances?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Comrade Appliances are ₹44.00 and ₹43.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Comrade Appliances?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Comrade Appliances stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Comrade Appliances is ₹112.00 and 52-week low of Comrade Appliances is ₹20.54 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Comrade Appliances performed historically in terms of returns?

The Comrade Appliances has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 90.65% for the past month, 28.69% over 3 months, -56.08% over 1 year, -26.79% across 3 years, and -13.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Comrade Appliances?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Comrade Appliances are -3.56 and 2.55 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Comrade Appliances News

More Comrade Appliances News
Market Pulse