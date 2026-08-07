What is the share price of Comrade Appliances? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comrade Appliances is ₹43.24 as on .

What kind of stock is Comrade Appliances? The Comrade Appliances is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Comrade Appliances? The market cap of Comrade Appliances is ₹33.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Comrade Appliances? Today’s highest and lowest price of Comrade Appliances are ₹44.00 and ₹43.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Comrade Appliances? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Comrade Appliances stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Comrade Appliances is ₹112.00 and 52-week low of Comrade Appliances is ₹20.54 as on .

How has the Comrade Appliances performed historically in terms of returns? The Comrade Appliances has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 90.65% for the past month, 28.69% over 3 months, -56.08% over 1 year, -26.79% across 3 years, and -13.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Comrade Appliances? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Comrade Appliances are -3.56 and 2.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global