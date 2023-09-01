Follow Us

COMRADE APPLIANCES LTD.

Sector : Air Conditioners | Smallcap | BSE
₹165.00 Closed
0.611
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Comrade Appliances Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹164.50₹167.80
₹165.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹87.00₹174.90
₹165.00
Open Price
₹165.00
Prev. Close
₹164.00
Volume
32,000

Comrade Appliances Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1167.03
  • R2169.07
  • R3170.33
  • Pivot
    165.77
  • S1163.73
  • S2162.47
  • S3160.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.27160.03
  • 109.13153.38
  • 204.57141.4
  • 501.83118.77
  • 1000.910
  • 2000.460

Comrade Appliances Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.1240.4380.6280.6280.6280.6280.62
5.70-4.943.183.7235.42139.26119.10
5.3134.5526.6410.77-16.84-39.74-33.63

Comrade Appliances Ltd. Share Holdings

About Comrade Appliances Ltd.

Air Conditioners

Management

  • Mr. Shakir Khan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mehboob Alam
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonu Dhariwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Comrade Appliances Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Comrade Appliances Ltd.?

The market cap of Comrade Appliances Ltd. is ₹86.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Comrade Appliances Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Comrade Appliances Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Comrade Appliances Ltd. is 12.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Comrade Appliances Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comrade Appliances Ltd. is ₹165.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Comrade Appliances Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Comrade Appliances Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Comrade Appliances Ltd. is ₹174.90 and 52-week low of Comrade Appliances Ltd. is ₹87.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

