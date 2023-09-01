Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.22
|13.15
|12.04
|34.51
|-10.59
|176.36
|89.21
|-1.04
|-9.01
|-22.96
|29.40
|63.81
|255.13
|92.34
|3.84
|-4.46
|-79.56
|-75.24
|-76.60
|-30.57
|-13.57
|-3.43
|3.84
|65.03
|81.55
|130.82
|160.49
|239.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Compucom Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200RJ1995PLC009798 and registration number is 009798. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Training Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Compucom Software Ltd. is ₹181.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Compucom Software Ltd. is 37.38 and PB ratio of Compucom Software Ltd. is 1.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Compucom Software Ltd. is ₹22.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Compucom Software Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Compucom Software Ltd. is ₹27.75 and 52-week low of Compucom Software Ltd. is ₹14.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.