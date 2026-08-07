What is the share price of Compucom Software? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Compucom Software is ₹13.23 as on .

What kind of stock is Compucom Software? The Compucom Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Compucom Software? The market cap of Compucom Software is ₹104.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Compucom Software? Today’s highest and lowest price of Compucom Software are ₹13.24 and ₹13.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Compucom Software? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Compucom Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Compucom Software is ₹21.90 and 52-week low of Compucom Software is ₹11.40 as on .

How has the Compucom Software performed historically in terms of returns? The Compucom Software has shown returns of 1.77% over the past day, 1.93% for the past month, -10.24% over 3 months, -36.21% over 1 year, -15.27% across 3 years, and -1.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Compucom Software? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Compucom Software are 36.07 and 0.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.89 per annum.

Source: Dion Global