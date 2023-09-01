Follow Us

COMPUCOM SOFTWARE LTD.

Sector : IT Training Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹22.90 Closed
7.761.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Compucom Software Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.60₹23.50
₹22.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.65₹27.75
₹22.90
Open Price
₹21.25
Prev. Close
₹21.25
Volume
7,49,401

Compucom Software Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.97
  • R225.18
  • R326.87
  • Pivot
    22.28
  • S121.07
  • S219.38
  • S318.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.4120.85
  • 1022.4620.72
  • 2022.4920.65
  • 5023.3420.33
  • 10023.2319.93
  • 20024.3219.95

Compucom Software Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.2213.1512.0434.51-10.59176.3689.21
-1.04-9.01-22.9629.4063.81255.1392.34
3.84-4.46-79.56-75.24-76.60-30.57-13.57
-3.433.8465.0381.55130.82160.49239.03

Compucom Software Ltd. Share Holdings

Compucom Software Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Compucom Software Ltd.

Compucom Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200RJ1995PLC009798 and registration number is 009798. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Training Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Surana
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Vaibhav Suranaa
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Trishla Rampuria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Staya Narayan Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Kaushik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satya Narayan Vijayvergiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Compucom Software Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Compucom Software Ltd.?

The market cap of Compucom Software Ltd. is ₹181.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Compucom Software Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Compucom Software Ltd. is 37.38 and PB ratio of Compucom Software Ltd. is 1.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Compucom Software Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Compucom Software Ltd. is ₹22.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Compucom Software Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Compucom Software Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Compucom Software Ltd. is ₹27.75 and 52-week low of Compucom Software Ltd. is ₹14.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

