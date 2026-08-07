Here's the live share price of Compucom Software along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Compucom Software
|-1.19
|1.93
|-10.24
|-8.00
|-36.21
|-15.27
|-1.28
|MPS
|8.63
|46.79
|78.00
|74.27
|27.19
|25.51
|34.14
|NIIT
|1.09
|-3.29
|30.43
|23.43
|-17.13
|4.37
|-21.30
|Aptech
|4.63
|-5.58
|-12.09
|10.33
|-24.86
|-33.62
|-12.21
|Jetking Infotrain
|7.58
|10.02
|-12.51
|-23.33
|-66.49
|25.98
|23.97
|Icodex Publishing Solutions
|-1.03
|-3.40
|-19.15
|-9.18
|-50.23
|-20.75
|-13.02
|G-Tech Info-Training
|0
|-5.20
|-25.33
|-39.13
|-15.70
|80.19
|64.04
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.32
|13.31
|10
|13.38
|13.31
|20
|13.29
|13.32
|50
|13.43
|13.42
|100
|13.5
|13.8
|200
|14.88
|15.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Compucom Software saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.61%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Compucom Software - Intimation Of Record Date Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listin
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Compucom Software - Approved The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results With Limited Review Report Of The C
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Compucom Software - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, 01St August 2026 Pursuant To Regulat
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Compucom Software - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The Securities And
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Compucom Software - Report On Special Window For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares.
Source: Dion Global
Compucom Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200RJ1995PLC009798 and registration number is 009798. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Training Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Compucom Software is ₹13.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Compucom Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Compucom Software is ₹104.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Compucom Software are ₹13.24 and ₹13.03.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Compucom Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Compucom Software is ₹21.90 and 52-week low of Compucom Software is ₹11.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Compucom Software has shown returns of 1.77% over the past day, 1.93% for the past month, -10.24% over 3 months, -36.21% over 1 year, -15.27% across 3 years, and -1.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Compucom Software are 36.07 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.89 per annum.
Source: Dion Global