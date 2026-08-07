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Compucom Software Share Price

NSE
BSE

COMPUCOM SOFTWARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Compucom Software along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.23 Closed
1.77₹ 0.23
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Compucom Software Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.03₹13.24
₹13.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.40₹21.90
₹13.23
Open Price
₹13.24
Prev. Close
₹13.00
Volume
3,909

Source: Dion Global

Compucom Software Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Compucom Software		-1.191.93-10.24-8.00-36.21-15.27-1.28
MPS		8.6346.7978.0074.2727.1925.5134.14
NIIT		1.09-3.2930.4323.43-17.134.37-21.30
Aptech		4.63-5.58-12.0910.33-24.86-33.62-12.21
Jetking Infotrain		7.5810.02-12.51-23.33-66.4925.9823.97
Icodex Publishing Solutions		-1.03-3.40-19.15-9.18-50.23-20.75-13.02
G-Tech Info-Training		0-5.20-25.33-39.13-15.7080.1964.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Compucom Software has declined 36.21% compared to peers like MPS (27.19%), NIIT (-17.13%), Aptech (-24.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Compucom Software has underperformed peers relative to MPS (34.14%) and NIIT (-21.30%).

Compucom Software Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Compucom Software Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.3213.31
1013.3813.31
2013.2913.32
5013.4313.42
10013.513.8
20014.8815.12

Source: Dion Global

Compucom Software Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Compucom Software saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.61%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Compucom Software Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 02, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTCompucom Software - Intimation Of Record Date Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listin
Aug 02, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTCompucom Software - Approved The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results With Limited Review Report Of The C
Aug 01, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTCompucom Software - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, 01St August 2026 Pursuant To Regulat
Jul 24, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTCompucom Software - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The Securities And
Jul 06, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTCompucom Software - Report On Special Window For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares.

Source: Dion Global

About Compucom Software

Compucom Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200RJ1995PLC009798 and registration number is 009798. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Training Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Surana
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Vaibhav Suranaa
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Surana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satya Narayan Vijayvergiya
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Baldev Singh
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ashwini Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Compucom Software Share Price

What is the share price of Compucom Software?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Compucom Software is ₹13.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Compucom Software?

The Compucom Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Compucom Software?

The market cap of Compucom Software is ₹104.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Compucom Software?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Compucom Software are ₹13.24 and ₹13.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Compucom Software?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Compucom Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Compucom Software is ₹21.90 and 52-week low of Compucom Software is ₹11.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Compucom Software performed historically in terms of returns?

The Compucom Software has shown returns of 1.77% over the past day, 1.93% for the past month, -10.24% over 3 months, -36.21% over 1 year, -15.27% across 3 years, and -1.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Compucom Software?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Compucom Software are 36.07 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.89 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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