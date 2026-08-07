What is the share price of Compuage Infocom? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Compuage Infocom is ₹1.13 as on .

What kind of stock is Compuage Infocom? The Compuage Infocom is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Compuage Infocom? The market cap of Compuage Infocom is ₹9.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Compuage Infocom? Today’s highest and lowest price of Compuage Infocom are ₹1.16 and ₹1.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Compuage Infocom? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Compuage Infocom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Compuage Infocom is ₹2.56 and 52-week low of Compuage Infocom is ₹0.90 as on .

How has the Compuage Infocom performed historically in terms of returns? The Compuage Infocom has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, -7.94% for the past month, -16.55% over 3 months, -54.69% over 1 year, -55.99% across 3 years, and -47.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Compuage Infocom? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Compuage Infocom are -0.08 and 0.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global