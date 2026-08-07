Here's the live share price of Compuage Infocom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Compuage Infocom
|-1.74
|-10.32
|-18.71
|-18.71
|-55.86
|-56.37
|-47.69
|Aditya Infotech
|8.76
|3.95
|49.50
|142.02
|226.49
|50.39
|27.74
|E2E Networks
|11.21
|55.23
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|14.28
|8.34
|Rashi Peripherals
|7.00
|18.40
|74.18
|128.20
|211.58
|40.66
|22.72
|MosChip Technologies
|-0.55
|-8.56
|-9.58
|1.75
|28.84
|30.98
|37.13
|D-Link (India)
|-1.09
|-16.28
|-4.19
|9.86
|-14.79
|10.28
|25.64
|TVS Electronics
|3.53
|2.99
|-0.56
|27.36
|21.94
|11.27
|21.77
|Control Print
|1.18
|-13.25
|-13.96
|-9.71
|-22.75
|-6.00
|11.08
|Bharat Global Developers
|-1.51
|-12.01
|-26.49
|-20.05
|10.70
|80.32
|43.02
|DC Infotech and Communication
|7.76
|21.69
|26.70
|50.78
|45.83
|32.90
|40.27
|HCL Infosystems
|-0.09
|-5.22
|-6.46
|-14.57
|-21.93
|-16.04
|-4.45
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-7.97
|-6.85
|-4.27
|-11.81
|19.05
|3.67
|2.18
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|7.46
|0.32
|-5.37
|-14.56
|-42.99
|-20.32
|-22.24
|Reganto Enterprises
|-1.60
|-9.02
|-39.23
|-50.08
|-55.01
|13.47
|49.27
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|-10.97
|-12.63
|-9.18
|-14.19
|-52.39
|-20.77
|-1.70
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-4.67
|-6.23
|-31.74
|-47.81
|-63.66
|-21.22
|-45.26
|Takyon Networks
|0.25
|-1.33
|-47.20
|-47.24
|-62.44
|-28.93
|-18.53
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|10.21
|-16.71
|61.62
|43.86
|26.60
|-21.03
|-13.21
|Vama Industries
|8.18
|18.50
|-1.44
|0.24
|-31.67
|-3.97
|-16.87
|Labelkraft Technologies
|-1.59
|1.64
|-3.05
|19.23
|0.81
|-6.56
|2.13
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Compuage Infocom has declined 55.86% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Compuage Infocom has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.15
|1.16
|10
|1.16
|1.16
|20
|1.2
|1.19
|50
|1.28
|1.24
|100
|1.25
|1.31
|200
|1.48
|1.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Compuage Infocom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 08, 2026, 07:41 PM IST IST
|Compuage Infocom - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 01:54 AM IST IST
|Compuage Infocom - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jun 22, 2026, 06:01 AM IST IST
|Compuage Infocom - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|May 26, 2026, 02:08 AM IST IST
|Compuage Infocom - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|May 12, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Compuage Infocom - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Source: Dion Global
Compuage Infocom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1999PLC135914 and registration number is 135914. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers, computer peripheral equipment and software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Compuage Infocom is ₹1.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Compuage Infocom is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Compuage Infocom is ₹9.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Compuage Infocom are ₹1.16 and ₹1.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Compuage Infocom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Compuage Infocom is ₹2.56 and 52-week low of Compuage Infocom is ₹0.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Compuage Infocom has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, -7.94% for the past month, -16.55% over 3 months, -54.69% over 1 year, -55.99% across 3 years, and -47.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Compuage Infocom are -0.08 and 0.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global