Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.14
|9.47
|5.98
|-17.39
|-44.43
|12.28
|-58.51
|6.00
|14.73
|21.99
|59.06
|67.19
|253.23
|106.69
|-0.39
|3.27
|48.90
|29.63
|18.26
|380.66
|901.46
|7.94
|1.84
|8.43
|18.33
|20.40
|284.82
|17.41
|-1.40
|-3.47
|-2.97
|31.06
|205.85
|631.08
|571.24
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Compuage Infocom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1999PLC135914 and registration number is 135914. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers, computer peripheral equipment and software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4207.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Compuage Infocom Ltd. is ₹114.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Compuage Infocom Ltd. is -1.0 and PB ratio of Compuage Infocom Ltd. is 0.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Compuage Infocom Ltd. is ₹13.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Compuage Infocom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Compuage Infocom Ltd. is ₹27.70 and 52-week low of Compuage Infocom Ltd. is ₹11.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.