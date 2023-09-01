Follow Us

Compuage Infocom Ltd. Share Price

COMPUAGE INFOCOM LTD.

Sector : Computers - Accessories/Peripherals | Smallcap | NSE
₹13.35 Closed
0.380.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Compuage Infocom Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.25₹13.55
₹13.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.20₹27.70
₹13.35
Open Price
₹13.55
Prev. Close
₹13.30
Volume
2,41,473

Compuage Infocom Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.52
  • R213.68
  • R313.82
  • Pivot
    13.38
  • S113.22
  • S213.08
  • S312.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.0713.19
  • 1023.2713.14
  • 2023.5613.09
  • 5024.6713.27
  • 1002413.98
  • 20028.8516.01

Compuage Infocom Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.149.475.98-17.39-44.4312.28-58.51
6.0014.7321.9959.0667.19253.23106.69
-0.393.2748.9029.6318.26380.66901.46
7.941.848.4318.3320.40284.8217.41
-1.40-3.47-2.9731.06205.85631.08571.24

Compuage Infocom Ltd. Share Holdings

Compuage Infocom Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Compuage Infocom Ltd.

Compuage Infocom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1999PLC135914 and registration number is 135914. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers, computer peripheral equipment and software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4207.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul H Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh H Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ganesh S Ganesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hetal Kudecha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Virendra G Bhatt
    Independent Director

FAQs on Compuage Infocom Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Compuage Infocom Ltd.?

The market cap of Compuage Infocom Ltd. is ₹114.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Compuage Infocom Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Compuage Infocom Ltd. is -1.0 and PB ratio of Compuage Infocom Ltd. is 0.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Compuage Infocom Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Compuage Infocom Ltd. is ₹13.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Compuage Infocom Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Compuage Infocom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Compuage Infocom Ltd. is ₹27.70 and 52-week low of Compuage Infocom Ltd. is ₹11.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

