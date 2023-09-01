What is the Market Cap of Compuage Infocom Ltd.? The market cap of Compuage Infocom Ltd. is ₹114.50 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Compuage Infocom Ltd.? P/E ratio of Compuage Infocom Ltd. is -1.0 and PB ratio of Compuage Infocom Ltd. is 0.4 as on .

What is the share price of Compuage Infocom Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Compuage Infocom Ltd. is ₹13.35 as on .