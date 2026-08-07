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Compuage Infocom Share Price

NSE
BSE

COMPUAGE INFOCOM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Compuage Infocom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.13 Closed
-1.74₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Compuage Infocom Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.10₹1.16
₹1.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.90₹2.56
₹1.13
Open Price
₹1.10
Prev. Close
₹1.15
Volume
1,755

Source: Dion Global

Compuage Infocom Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Compuage Infocom		-1.74-10.32-18.71-18.71-55.86-56.37-47.69
Aditya Infotech		8.763.9549.50142.02226.4950.3927.74
E2E Networks		11.2155.2349.2549.2549.2514.288.34
Rashi Peripherals		7.0018.4074.18128.20211.5840.6622.72
MosChip Technologies		-0.55-8.56-9.581.7528.8430.9837.13
D-Link (India)		-1.09-16.28-4.199.86-14.7910.2825.64
TVS Electronics		3.532.99-0.5627.3621.9411.2721.77
Control Print		1.18-13.25-13.96-9.71-22.75-6.0011.08
Bharat Global Developers		-1.51-12.01-26.49-20.0510.7080.3243.02
DC Infotech and Communication		7.7621.6926.7050.7845.8332.9040.27
HCL Infosystems		-0.09-5.22-6.46-14.57-21.93-16.04-4.45
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-7.97-6.85-4.27-11.8119.053.672.18
Ducon Infratechnologies		7.460.32-5.37-14.56-42.99-20.32-22.24
Reganto Enterprises		-1.60-9.02-39.23-50.08-55.0113.4749.27
Silicon Rental Solutions		-10.97-12.63-9.18-14.19-52.39-20.77-1.70
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-4.67-6.23-31.74-47.81-63.66-21.22-45.26
Takyon Networks		0.25-1.33-47.20-47.24-62.44-28.93-18.53
Benchmark Computer Solutions		10.21-16.7161.6243.8626.60-21.03-13.21
Vama Industries		8.1818.50-1.440.24-31.67-3.97-16.87
Labelkraft Technologies		-1.591.64-3.0519.230.81-6.562.13

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Compuage Infocom has declined 55.86% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Compuage Infocom has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).

Compuage Infocom Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Compuage Infocom Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.151.16
101.161.16
201.21.19
501.281.24
1001.251.31
2001.481.64

Source: Dion Global

Compuage Infocom Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Compuage Infocom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Compuage Infocom Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 08, 2026, 07:41 PM IST ISTCompuage Infocom - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 01:54 AM IST ISTCompuage Infocom - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jun 22, 2026, 06:01 AM IST ISTCompuage Infocom - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
May 26, 2026, 02:08 AM IST ISTCompuage Infocom - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
May 12, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTCompuage Infocom - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors

Source: Dion Global

About Compuage Infocom

Compuage Infocom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1999PLC135914 and registration number is 135914. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers, computer peripheral equipment and software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Atul H Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh H Mehta
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Compuage Infocom Share Price

What is the share price of Compuage Infocom?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Compuage Infocom is ₹1.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Compuage Infocom?

The Compuage Infocom is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Compuage Infocom?

The market cap of Compuage Infocom is ₹9.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Compuage Infocom?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Compuage Infocom are ₹1.16 and ₹1.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Compuage Infocom?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Compuage Infocom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Compuage Infocom is ₹2.56 and 52-week low of Compuage Infocom is ₹0.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Compuage Infocom performed historically in terms of returns?

The Compuage Infocom has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, -7.94% for the past month, -16.55% over 3 months, -54.69% over 1 year, -55.99% across 3 years, and -47.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Compuage Infocom?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Compuage Infocom are -0.08 and 0.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Compuage Infocom News

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