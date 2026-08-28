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Complete Sports and Management India Share Price

Sector
Hospitality

Complete Sports and Management India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 28, 2026 and will close on Sep 1, 2026. The price band has been set at 128.00-135.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Complete Sports and Management India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Complete Sports and Management India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Wonderla Holidays		10.6415.9311.6513.6-11.84-5.3518.47
Imagicaaworld Entertainment		26.8931.6935.8240.486.251.8450.3
Delta Corp		0.54-4.58-26.17-2.33-31.99-30.43-19.32
Nicco Parks & Resorts		1319.9119.9119.9119.916.243.7

Source: Dion Global

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About Complete Sports and Management India

Complete Sports and Management India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U92410MH2002PLC138419 and registration number is 138419. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Amusement Parks/Recreation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Amusement Parks/Recreation
  • Address
    B-223-226, 2nd Floor, Chintamani Plaza, Mohan Studio Compound, Andheri Kurla Road, Chak Mumbai Maharashtra 400099
  • Contact
    investors@csmlindia.com
    www.csmlgroup.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rohit Rajesh Mathur
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Abha Rohit Mathur
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohan Rohit Mathur
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Mukesh Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashank Babel
    Independent Director

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