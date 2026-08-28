Complete Sports and Management India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 28, 2026 and will close on Sep 1, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹128.00-135.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Wonderla Holidays
|10.64
|15.93
|11.65
|13.6
|-11.84
|-5.35
|18.47
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|26.89
|31.69
|35.82
|40.48
|6.25
|1.84
|50.3
|Delta Corp
|0.54
|-4.58
|-26.17
|-2.33
|-31.99
|-30.43
|-19.32
|Nicco Parks & Resorts
|13
|19.91
|19.91
|19.91
|19.91
|6.24
|3.7
Source: Dion Global
Complete Sports and Management India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U92410MH2002PLC138419 and registration number is 138419. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Amusement Parks/Recreation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global