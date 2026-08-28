Complete Sports and Management India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U92410MH2002PLC138419 and registration number is 138419. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Amusement Parks/Recreation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.