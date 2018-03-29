Your PNG & CNG budget may rise as govt may hike natural gas rates for second consecutive time

“We believe the prices of domestic natural gas for the April- September 2018 period will increase from the current .89 British thermal units to approximately, .07 british resulting in a 6.2% increase,” Care Ratings said. (Image: Reuters)

Just days after a Bloomberg report said that the government is set to raise prices to a two year high, impacting household budgets, a CARE report estimates that the Narendra Modi-led administration is set to hike prices by as much as 6.2% from the current prices. Last week, the Bloomberg report had estimated that the federal government will increase the price to $3.2 per million British thermal units for April to September, implying a 11% hike from current prices, according to an average of 10 estimates. Notably, CARE’s estimate is 6.2% higher while Bloomberg estimates a 11% hike in prices.

Earlier the government had hiked the prices of natural gas to $2.89 mmbtu for October-March-18. CARE report said, “We believe the prices of domestic natural gas for the April- September 2018 period will increase from the current $2.89 British thermal units to approximately, $3.07 british thermal units resulting in a 6.2% increase.”

Detailing the implications of a potential price rise, CARE Ratings said that a rise in the natural gas price will result in the increase in the cost of manufacturing of urea and petrochemicals where natural gas is used as a feedstock. “There will be a rise in the prices of CNG and PNG which will affect the consumers,” CARE noted. Further, the firm said that an Increase in price of Natural gas will also affect the margins of the power sector and sponge iron industry where it used for the generation of energy.

A potential rise in natural gas prices is also seen to impact WPI marginally as crude petroleum and natural gas has a 2.46% weight and in that natural gas has a 0.46% weight, noted the report. Interestingly, India sets the rate every six months. The Bloomberg report had earlier said that higher gas prices may encourage producers to boost investment and production, helping the country meet its goals of cutting energy imports and more than doubling the share of gas in the energy mix.