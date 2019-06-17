Your daily cup of coffee to get costlier as Nescafe, Bru Gold raise price; tea rates fall

Published: June 17, 2019 5:00:40 PM

On the other hand, another staple beverage in India, tea saw a decline in prices by 2% on a monthly basis.

Your daily cup of coffee is set to get costlier as major coffee brands such as Nescafe and Bru Gold have increased the prices of their certain SKU’s, a report said. The prices have been hiked up to 12%, the Kotak Institutional Equities report said. “We note that instant coffee prices have increased by 3-12% across brands and SKUs over the past three months,” it added. On the other hand, another staple beverage in India, tea saw a decline in prices by 2% on a monthly basis, a reduction after a steep 27% rise in the previous months. Previously, the prices in tea were expected to rise owing to the shortfall in tea production, a tea board official had earlier said this year.

These coffee SKUs witnessed price change

Hindustan Unilever’s Bru Gold has recorded an increase in its 100 gm variant and is retailing for Rs 245 currently and Nestle’s Classic Box for 200 gm has also seen a price change in May 2019 and is currently retailing at Rs 499 on Amazon. However, the same variant in other SKU for Nescafe classic has not witnessed any price change, according to the Kotak report.

Other than this, the prices for other coffee brands and SKU’s remained stable. HUL’s Bru Instant Jar for 100 gm and Nestle’s Sunrise Premium Jar for 50 gm are examples. However, the price of Sunrise Premium Jar for 50 gm had recently changed in April 2019.

These tea brands have recorded stable prices

Hindustan Unilever’s Red Label CTC 1 kg, Red Label Natural Care Box 500gm, Tajmahal Ctc Box 250gm, Taj Mahal Tea Darjeeling Green Bag 10P, Taj Mahal Tea Masala Flavoured Bags 10P, Lipton Tea Bag Clear Green Jasmine 10P and Lipton Instant Mix Ice Tea Lemon Pp 500gm were observed at the same price as previous months.

Tata Global Beverage Limited’s Agni Ctc Leaves 1kg, Tata CTC Gold 1kg, Tata Tetley Tea Bag 25P, Tata Tetley Tea Bag Grn Regular 10P and Tata Tetley Green Tea Bag 30P were also at the same price as previous months.  

