Petrol price taxes set to rise? Govt allows itself to raise duty by this much on fuel

To take the benefit of the blood bath in the global oil market, the government has today raised the cap on additional excise duty on petrol by Rs 18 per litre and diesel by Rs 12 per litre. The rise in cap will allow the government to increase the excise duty which may or may not increase the retail prices of petrol and diesel but will definitely minimise the benefits that the common man could have got, given the freefall in crude oil prices in the international market. The decision took place in the amendment to the Finance Bill, 2020, which today passed in Lok Sabha. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the amendment, which passed without the debate.

