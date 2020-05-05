Why small cardamom exports to Saudi Arabia likely to rise this Ramadan season

In the past, Indian small cardamom had a steady share of over 50% in export volume and value in the Saudi market.

Small cardamom exports to Saudi Arabia are likely to increase during the current Ramadan season with the Saudi authorities agreeing to accept the globally accepted Codex Food Standards of the United Nations, the Spices Board has said.

In the past, Indian small cardamom had a steady share of over 50% in export volume and value in the Saudi market. However, with the Saudi authorities introducing multiple checks on small cardamom consignments, there were procedural hurdles and detention of Indian export consignments.

Diplomatic engagements by the commerce & industry ministry with the Saudi Food & Drug Administration (SFDA), spearheaded by the Spices Board and coordinated by the Indian embassy in Riyadh, have resulted in harmonisation of the standards and checks on Indian small cardamom by the Saudi authorities, in line with the globally accepted Codex Food Standards.

To ensure compliance with the Codex standards, the Spices Board has included small cardamom exports to Saudi Arabia under the mandatory sampling and testing programme. Starting May 5, export consignments of small cardamom will be tested in Spices Board’s quality evaluation laboratories and only the cleared consignments will be permitted for exports to Saudi Arabia. The testing protocol, based on six pesticides against over 120 compounds initially prescribed by Saudi Arabia, will help improve the turnaround time for exports and overcome the procedural hurdles.

“Hassle-free exports to Saudi Arabia during the peak Ramadan season are expected to revitalise the Indian small cardamom sector, wherein activities at production, after harvest improvement, marketing etc, are currently affected by the Covid-19 restrictions. A surge in export demand will also help facilitate better price realisation by the cardamom-growers as well,” Spices Board secretary D Sathiyan said.