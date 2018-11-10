Why Anand Mahindra says crude oil has received ‘knockout punch’ in ‘boxing match’ and India should cheer it

By: | Published: November 10, 2018 3:03 PM

Just as crude prices fell Friday for a 10th consecutive session, posting longest losing streak in three decades, industrialist Anand Mahindra said he experienced like watching a boxing match in which oil has received a knockout punch much to the delight of the Indian economy.

anand mahindra, anand mahindra twitter, Ponniyin Selvan, tamil novel, CK Venkataraman, CK Venkataraman Titan Jewellery CEOIn just about a month, the crude oil prices have slumped into a bear market after hitting record highs putting pressure on the Indian economy, as the oil subsidy bill shot up.

Just as crude prices fell Friday for a 10th consecutive session, posting longest losing streak in three decades, industrialist Anand Mahindra said he experienced like watching a boxing match in which oil received a knockout punch much to the delight of the Indian economy. “Feel like I’m watching a boxing match, waiting for the referee’s count after oil’s been given a knockout punch. I’m cheering because it’s great news for the Indian economy.Let’s not miss the opportunity to revive sentiment by giving relief to consumers&also getting fiscal relief,” said Anand Mahindra.

In just about a month, the crude oil prices have slumped into a bear market after hitting record highs putting pressure on the Indian economy, as the oil subsidy bill shot up. “As OPEC exports continue to rise, inventories continue to build, which is putting downward pressure on oil prices,” Reuters reported citing analysts at Bernstein Energy said. “A slowdown in the global economy remains the key downside risk to oil,” they also said.

Also read: Petrol, diesel prices cut for 20th straight day, petrol at Rs 80.90 in Chennai; check rates in your city

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Meanwhile, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) didn’t raise the petrol and diesel prices for 26th straight day on Saturday. The petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 77.89 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.17) and Rs 72.58 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.16), respectively. The petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 83.40 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.17) and Rs 76.05 (decrease by Rs 0.17), respectively. In Kolkata, petrol can be purchased at Rs 79.81 per litre and diesel at Rs 74.44 per litre today. The petrol can be availed at Rs 80.90  and diesel at Rs 76.72 in Chennai today.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Why Anand Mahindra says crude oil has received ‘knockout punch’ in ‘boxing match’ and India should cheer it
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition