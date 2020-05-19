Vashi APMC reopens after week-long shutdown

The government has restricted entry of the number of vehicles into mandis.(File photo)

Three segments of the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi reopened on Monday after a week-long shutdown. Vegetables, foodgrain and spices sections of the market were opened. The fruits, onion, and potato markets will open from Thursday, top officials of the APMC said.

A decision to open the market was taken at a meeting of all stakeholders along with government officials on Saturday.

The grain market is working on an odd-even formula with one day for loading of commodities coming from other places while another day for loading or sending to consumers in and around Mumbai. Vashi APMC secretary Anil Chavan said they were checking the temperature and and oxygen level of each and every person before allowing them entry into the Vashi APMC. “There was a bit of confusion on Monday with crowding at the grain market since only one gate was opened but we are taking due precautions to ensure that this does not happen again,” he said.

The government has restricted entry of the number of vehicles into mandis. For entry, the vehicle requires to get prior registration and obtain a token number and timing for entry for smooth medical check-up of its driver and attendants, apart from proper sanitisation of the vehicle itself. For vegetables, a maximum of 150 vehicles would be allowed for entry per day. For grains and masala markets, 300 and 200 vehicles would be allowed to enter into mandi premises.

Chavan said the APMC is launching a separate application through which bulk and retail orders can be placed for delivery in a day or two. Usually, around 650 vehicles containing vegetables used to enter into APMC Vashi in addition to thousands of vehicles carrying grains, masala, fruits and onion.

Following a lot of preventive measures taken by the state government and the mandi authorities, the total number of footfall has declined to 60,000 from 1 lakh during normal times, he said. The government aims to reduce footfall to prevent the spread of coronavirus which has infected over 550 people in Navi Mumbai and around 125 in Vashi APMC. APMC officials said over the past few days, around 6,000 APMC market participants have been screened for Covid-19.

Mathadi worker leader Narendra Patil said fewer workers reported for work on Monday as many of them have left for their villages. However, the contractors also realise that it is in their interest to keep the market running, he said.