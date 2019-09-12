Uttar Pradesh raises paddy MSP by Rs 65 a quintal

Paddy procurement will start in some districts from October 1 and will run till January 31, 2020

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the paddy procurement policy for 2019-20 under which it has set a target of procuring 50 lakh metric tonne of the crop. The state cabinet approved the procurement rate of Rs 1,815 per quintal for the common variety and Rs 1,835 per quintal for grade A variety. This is against last year’s price of Rs 1,750 per quintal for common variety and Rs 1,770 for A variety. The price for both is Rs 65 per quintal higher than last year’s price. Apart from this, the state would also provide Rs 20 per quintal extra to farmers as transport and other support.

The policy was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath.

Paddy procurement will start in some districts from October 1 and will run till January 31, 2020. In some other districts, the procurement process will start from 1 November and will run till 29 February 2020, UP’s energy minister Shrikant Sharma said.

In an effort to give a boost to the procurement process, the government has, for the first time, announced that it would also be procuring the food grain from farmers engaged in contract farming and share cropping farmers too.

“The government had for the first time decided to allow procurement of paddy from contract farming and share croppers with certain riders to ensure payment of minimum support price to genuine farmers,” Sharma said, adding that payment to the farmers will be made online within 72 hours of procurement.