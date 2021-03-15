  • MORE MARKET STATS

US becomes India’s second biggest oil supplier, Saudi plunges to No. 4: Sources

By: |
March 15, 2021 6:14 PM

India's imports from the world's top producer rose 48% to a record 545,300 barrels per day (bpd) in February from the prior month, accounting for 14% of India's overall imports last month, the data obtained by Reuters showed.

Country-wise oil import data for before 2006 is not available with Reuters.Country-wise oil import data for before 2006 is not available with Reuters.

The United States overtook Saudi Arabia as India’s second biggest oil supplier last month, as refiners boosted cheaper U.S. crude purchases to record levels and to offset supply cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), data from trade sources showed.

India’s imports from the world’s top producer rose 48% to a record 545,300 barrels per day (bpd) in February from the prior month, accounting for 14% of India’s overall imports last month, the data obtained by Reuters showed.

Related News

In contrast, February imports from Saudi Arabia fell by 42% from the previous month to a decade-low of 445,200 bpd, the data showed. Saudi Arabia, which has consistently been one of India’s top two suppliers, slipped to No. 4 for the first time since at least January 2006.

Country-wise oil import data for before 2006 is not available with Reuters.

Iraq continued to be the top oil seller to India despite a 23% decline in purchases to a five-month low of 867,500 bpd, the data showed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. US becomes India’s second biggest oil supplier Saudi plunges to No. 4 Sources
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Petrol, diesel price today 15 March 2021: Rates unchanged for 15 days; check prices in Delhi, UP, other cities
2Gold, silver prices recover from lows; investors rushing to safe-havens despite rising bond yields
3Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for 14th day on 13 Mar 2021; check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, other cities