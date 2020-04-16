UP’s cane dues over Rs 12,000 crore, sugar output crosses 106L tonne

According to industry insiders, the situation could turn explosive, especially in the wake of Covid-19. (Representational image)

Even while the country’s sugar production for the current season till March 31 had shown a 22% dip, Uttar Pradesh has already produced over 106 lakh tonnes and is all set to match, if not breach, last season’s sugar production of 118 lakh tonne.

According to data available till April 13, Uttar Pradesh has crushed 942 lakh tonne of cane to produce 106 lakh tonne of sugar. Last year on the same day, it had produced 103 lakh tonne after crushing 900 lakh tonne of cane.

However, while the state’s 119 sugar mills, 92 of which are in the private sector, have already paid Rs 15,646 crores to the farmers as cane price, which is approximately 57% of the total cane dues, the outstanding dues have mounted to a whopping Rs 12,000 crore. With almost a month to go before the season ends, it is anybody’s guess what the final figure may end up as.

“Sugar sales are just not happening. Institutional sale of sugar, which accounts for almost 65-70% of our domestic sale, has dried up in the wake of Covid lockdown. Also, sugar exports are also not happening owing to restrictions on the movement of vehicles, unavailability of labour at the ports and also because the movement of ships and containers has been halted due to restrictions. Added to this is the fact that ethanol off-take, too, has also slowed down considerably owing to very low consumption of petrol and limited storage capacity with the oil marketing companies. With cane crushing still on, the mills have no liquidity to clear the cane dues, which are increasing day by day,” said an industrialist, requesting anonymity.

With the problem of liquidity likely to remain a nagging problem even after the lockdown restrictions are eased, the industry has sought help from the Union food ministry asking for the clearance of buffer as well as export subsidies. It has also asked for a deferment of the 7% interest burden on the Rs 7,500 crore soft loan given to the industry last year by at least another year.

“Many sugar companies availed the soft loan for one year, the repayment of which was to start in March-April this year. We have requested the Central government to defer it for one more year. This will not only give the sugar sector the much-needed liquidity, but would also help it to make payment to farmers on a priority and pump money in rural areas, which will, in turn, spur spending,” said an sugar industry official.