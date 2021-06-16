UP breaks previous wheat procurement record; 53.80 lakh MT wheat purchased so far

The last date of procurement was initially set as June 15.

India’s largest wheat producing state, Uttar Pradesh, has surpassed its previous record in wheat purchasing this year. As of Tuesday, the state has purchased 53.80 lakh metric tonne (MT) of wheat in the ongoing 2021-22 Rabi marketing year, which is about 15% of the total 360 lakh MT estimated wheat production in the state.

UP’s previous record wheat purchase was 52.92 lakh MT in 2018-19. Last year, around 31.03 lakh MT wheat was procured from the farmers in the same period (till June 14, 2020), while total procurement stood at 35.76 lakh MT.

“In spite of the tough situation arising from the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are purchasing almost 1 lakh MT of wheat every day. On June 14, around 1.14 lakh MT was procured from the farmers,” Food and Supply Commissioner Manish Chauhan said.

He said UP has so far purchased wheat worth `10,626.91 crore from 12,16,821 farmers. “For the first time, the farmers have received direct benefits against the sale of their wheat crops without any delay and cuts under ‘One Nation, One MSP, One DBT’. The payment is being directly transferred into the bank accounts of farmers within 72 hours of purchase,” Chauhan said.

Chauhan said an increase in the number of purchase centres, high MSP and transparency in procurement have contributed to the all-time high purchase. Besides, this year the chief minister has assured farmers that the government has not fixed any target for wheat procurement, and the process will continue till the farmers want to sell their produce.

The last date of procurement was initially set as June 15.

The state government has also introduced electronic point of purchase machines to eliminate middlemen and ensure transparency in the purchase of wheat.