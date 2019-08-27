Trade jitters: Gold prices hit six-year high

Meanwhile, in the domestic market, gold ended at Rs 39,670 per 10 gram, the new all-time high.
Gold jumped more than 1% to surpass the $1,550 per ounce mark for the first time in more than six years on Monday driven by the heightened trade row. Meanwhile, in the domestic market, gold ended at Rs 39,670 per 10 gram, the new all-time high.
