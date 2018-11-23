Suresh Prabhu says government plans to set up gold policy; what it is, how it may help

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 4:40 PM

Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday said the government has decided to set up a domestic gold council and an integrated gold policy to address all issues in a holistic way.

It was in February earlier this year that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced formulation of a comprehensive gold policy.

Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday said the government has decided to set up a domestic gold council and an integrated gold policy to address all issues in a holistic way. Various stakeholders are being consulted on formulation of the policy and setting up of the council, PTI reported citing Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan. “I hope to reach a logical outcome very soon,” he said. The secretary also asked the industry for self regulation, so that rules and regulations could not be violated.

The minister also said that it’s important India develops partnerships with other countries for promotion of gems and jewellery business, said Suresh Prabhu.

Promotion of gold industry

It was in February earlier this year that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced formulation of a comprehensive gold policy to develop gold as an asset class. The policy aims to promote gold industry in the country and exports of gems and jewellery and also generate jobs in the sector.

It was in August that NITI Aayog put forward a suggestion in front of the government to cut down gold duty from the existing level of 10 percent and also asked to cut the GST rate on the precious metal from the existing 3 percent.

In addition, it had recommended review and restructure the gold monetisation scheme, sovereign gold bond scheme besides creating a gold board and bullion exchanges across the country to have greater financialisation of the yellow metal. The report had also suggested exemption of 3 per cent Integrated Goods and Service Tax (IGST) to be paid by exporter in line with customs duty with a provision of bank guarantee.

