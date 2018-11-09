Surat Diamond Bourse: See pics how world’s largest diamond trade complex will look like

By: | Published: November 9, 2018 1:33 PM

Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB), the world’s largest single complex spread over an area of 66 lakh square feet, will be ready by 2020.

Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB), the world’s largest single complex spread over an area of 66 lakh square feet, will be ready by 2020. The gigantic structure which is home to India’s second diamond trading centre costs nearly Rs 2,400 crore and includes 11 iconic towers of 11-storey housing more than 4,500 diamond offices, the SDB website states. The area, passaged to be hub for all diamond trades, is expected to encompass 10,000 offices for national  and international traders. More than 1.50 lakh jobs are expected to be created out of it. The construction work for the complex began in October 2017.

About SDB

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The SDB Diamond Bourse is not for profit organisation promoted by SBD Diamond Bourse and accommodates all buyers, manufacturers and sellers under one roof. The construction of world’s largest office building follows the best ecological standards followed worldwide.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex recovers from day’s low, Nifty reclaims 10,600; Yes Bank, Asian Paints up 4%

The structure has facilities such as Independent custom office and international banking facilities, insurance company, safe deposit vaults, diamond testing laboratories and online trading inside the bourse. After commissioning, SDB is expected to generate additional business worth Rs. 90,000 crore annually.

See images:

Exterior view Courtesy: suratdiamondbourse.in

Exterior view Courtesy: suratdiamondbourse.in
Exterior view Courtesy: suratdiamondbourse.in
Open area Courtesy: suratdiamondbourse.in
Recreational area Courtesy: suratdiamondbourse.in
Common area Courtesy: suratdiamondbourse.in
Common amenities Courtesy: suratdiamondbourse.in
Common area Courtesy: suratdiamondbourse.in

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Surat Diamond Bourse: See pics how world’s largest diamond trade complex will look like
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation ‘key step’ in formalising economy, tackling black money: Arun Jaitley defends noteban
DEMONETISATION
Demonetisation ‘key step’ in formalising economy, tackling black money: Arun Jaitley defends noteban
Manmohan Singh calls Modi’s demonetisation ill-fated, ill-thought; says, yet to understand full impact
Manmohan Singh calls Modi’s demonetisation ill-fated, ill-thought; says, yet to understand full impact
Modi’s demonetisation saved India’s economy from fake growth, collapse; RBI part time director Gurumurthy explains how
Modi’s demonetisation saved India’s economy from fake growth, collapse; RBI part time director Gurumurthy explains how
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition