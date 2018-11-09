Surat Diamond Bourse: See pics how world’s largest diamond trade complex will look like

Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB), the world’s largest single complex spread over an area of 66 lakh square feet, will be ready by 2020. The gigantic structure which is home to India’s second diamond trading centre costs nearly Rs 2,400 crore and includes 11 iconic towers of 11-storey housing more than 4,500 diamond offices, the SDB website states. The area, passaged to be hub for all diamond trades, is expected to encompass 10,000 offices for national and international traders. More than 1.50 lakh jobs are expected to be created out of it. The construction work for the complex began in October 2017.

About SDB

The SDB Diamond Bourse is not for profit organisation promoted by SBD Diamond Bourse and accommodates all buyers, manufacturers and sellers under one roof. The construction of world’s largest office building follows the best ecological standards followed worldwide.

The structure has facilities such as Independent custom office and international banking facilities, insurance company, safe deposit vaults, diamond testing laboratories and online trading inside the bourse. After commissioning, SDB is expected to generate additional business worth Rs. 90,000 crore annually.

See images:

Exterior view Courtesy: suratdiamondbourse.in

Exterior view Courtesy: suratdiamondbourse.in

Exterior view Courtesy: suratdiamondbourse.in

Open area Courtesy: suratdiamondbourse.in

Recreational area Courtesy: suratdiamondbourse.in

Common area Courtesy: suratdiamondbourse.in

Common amenities Courtesy: suratdiamondbourse.in