Sugar production across India rises 16%; Maharashtra, UP clock similar output figures

The output in Karnataka, the country's third-largest sugar-producing state, rose to 41.67 lakh tonne till April against 33.82 lakh tonne in the year-ago period.

Sugar mills across the country have together produced 299.15 lakh tonne of the sweetener till April 30, as against 258.09 lakh tonne produced at the same time last year, an increase of nearly 16%, industry body Isma said on Monday.

Releasing the production figures, Isma said mills in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s largest sugar-producing state, have produced 105.62 lakh tonne of sugar till April 2021, which is 10.90 lakh tonne lower than 116.52 lakh tonne achieved by them last year on the corresponding date.

“Out of 120 mills that operated in the state this year, 75 mills have ended their crushing and 45 mills continue their operations this year, compared to 75 mills which were operating on April 30, 2020, last year,” it said, adding that while most of the operating mills in UP are expected to close by next fortnight, some may continue till end of May.

In Maharashtra, sugar production till April 30 was 105.63 lakh tonne, compared with 60.95 lakh tonne produced last year same period, which is almost 44.68 lakh tonne higher than last year. “In the current sugar season, 167 mills have closed their crushing operations in the state while 23 sugar mills are still operating, as compared to which only three mills were operating last year on the corresponding date,” it said, adding that most of the operating mills in the current season are expected to close in next 15–20 days.

The output in Karnataka, the country’s third-largest sugar-producing state, rose to 41.67 lakh tonne till April against 33.82 lakh tonne in the year-ago period.

Among other states, Gujarat has produced 10.15 lakh tonne of sugar till April, while Tamil Nadu’s production stood at 6.04 lakh tonne. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Odisha have collectively produced 30.04 lakh tonne till April 30.

With regard to sugar exports, Isma said mills have contracted for shipments of 54 to 55 lakh tonne so far. “Out of this, about 25.24 lakh tonne of sugar have been physically exported out of the country during January and March 2021 and another 10 lakh tonne are estimated to have been shipped out in April 2021, taking the total exported quantity to over 35 lakh tonne up to end of April 2021. As per market reports, another 8-10 lakh tonne of sugar is expected to be physically exported in May 2021,” it said.

On the ethanol front, Isma said against the total LoI quantity of 325.93 crore litres, 302.53 crore litres have been contracted for and 117.72 crore litres of ethanol have been supplied as on 19th April 2021. “The country, on an average, has achieved a blending percentage of 7.36%, while 11 major states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Himanchal Pradesh have achieved even higher blending percentage of up to 10%,” it added.