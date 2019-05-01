Subsidised LPG prices up Rs 82 per cylinder from when Modi govt came to power

Published: May 1, 2019 4:22:53 PM

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday hiked prices of subsidised cooking gas (LPG) by 28 paisa per cylinder owing to rising global crude oil prices.

The oil marketing companies  (OMCs) on Wednesday hiked prices of subsidised cooking gas (LPG) by 28 paisa per cylinder owing to rising global crude oil prices. The rates now stand higher than in 2014, when Modi government came to power. In the last five years, a 14.2 kg subsidised LPG rates have increased by more than Rs 82. A subsidised cooking gas cylinder was selling at Rs 414, five years back.

A buyer will have to shell out Rs 496.14 now in Delhi as compared to Rs 495.86  earlier. A non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now be available for Rs 712.50, an increase of Rs 6 over earlier prices.A consumer can purchase as many as 12 cooking gas LPG cylinders at subsidised rates in a year.

Similarly, the prices of ATF were also raised by more than 2.5 per cent, the oil firms said in a notification. In Delhi, ATF costs Rs 65,067.85 per kilolitre from the earlier price of Rs Rs 1,595.63 per kilolitre.

With this hike in jet fuel, the aviation sector which is already battling its woes mainly on account of rising fuel rates and intensive competition may come under increased burden, the experts say. On the f1st of every month, both LPG as well as ATF prices are revised by the oil marketing companies based on the  average international rate for benchmark fuel and foreign exchange rate in the previous month.

Since the last few weeks, the global crude oil prices are on an upward trajectory. The waiver on Iran oil import exemptions for eight countries including India and China by the US have led to concerns over rise in oil import bills. The experts say that the import bill of India, which is a net importer of crude, may rise increasing its CAD if prices don’t come down soon.

