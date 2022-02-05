Stock holding limits on edible oil, oilseeds till June now

Processors of edible oils would be able to stock 90 days of their storage capacities while processors of oilseeds would be able to stock 90 days production of edible oils as per daily requirement of the production capacity.

In a bid to curb rise in prices, the government on Friday extended stock holding limits for edible oils and oilseeds till June 30, 2022, while specifying the quantity of stocks retailers, wholesalers and processors can hold.

In October 2021, the government had imposed stock holding limits on edible oils and oilseeds till March 31, 2022. However, the quantities of stock limits of edible oils and oilseeds were left to the state and UTs to decide on the basis of their respective consumption pattern.

Subsequently, only six states – Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Bihar – had imposed the stock holding limits.

Officials from the ministry of consumer affairs said the Centre has notified the limits for the volumes of stocks held by traders, wholesalers and retailers in those states except those who have already imposed stock holding limits for bringing down prices of edible oils.

According to new stock holding limits, retailers can hold only up to 30 quintal of edible oils and 100 quintal of oilseeds while wholesalers can hold 500 quintal of edible oils and 2,000 quintal of oilseeds at any given time.

Exporters and importers of edible oil have been kept outside the purview of this order with some caveats.

“The decision expected to curtail any unfair practices like hoarding, black marketing etc. in the market which may lead to any increase in the prices of edible oils,” according to a statement by the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution (MCAFP).

The statement also said that in case the stocks held by entities are higher than the prescribed limits then it had to be brought down to the prescribed stock limits within the next 30 days.

India is dependent on imported edible oils, with around 14 million tonne (MT) or two-thirds of the total estimated annual consumption of 22 MT met through imports. In 2020-21, India imported 13.35 MT of edible oil, out of which the share of palm oil was around 56%.

Thanks to the elevated prices, value of import of vegetable oils by India – 97% of which are edible – rose 63% on year in the marketing year that ended on October 31, 2021, even as the volume remained flat.

Last year as part of import duty rationalisation, the basic duty on RBD palmolein oil was reduced 12.5% from 17.5%. The basic duty on refined soyabean and refined sunflower oil has been slashed to 17.5% from 32.5%. “It was observed that the maximum benefit of rationalisation of duty had not been passed on to the end consumers,” according to the MCAFP statement.

According to the ministry of agriculture data, rabi oilseeds crop has been planted in around 10.27 million hectares in 2021-22, which is around 23% more than the last year.