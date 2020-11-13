Spices export grows 15% in Apr-Aug on increased demand

The spice which recorded the maximum growth in terms of quantity and value was small cardamom.

Indian spices witnessed a substantial increase in exports, both in volume and value, because of increased demand for immunity boosting spices, despite constraints of the pandemic-related lockdown. Increased shipments of chilli, cumin and turmeric helped spices exports grow 15% year-on-year in volume terms during April-August 2020, state-run Spices Board said on Friday.

The value of exports increased 13% to Rs 10,001.61 crore during the period, against Rs 8,858.06 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.In dollar terms, the value of exports reported a 4% increase to touch $1,326.03 million.

The total export of spices rose to 5,70,000 tonne in terms of quantity during April-August 2020, against 4,94,120 tonne in the year-ago period. Chilli continued to be the most exported spice with a shipment of 2,10,500 tonne,fetching Rs 2,876 crore. Cumin followed next with a shipment of 1,33,000 tonne valued at Rs 1,873.70 crore, registering a 30 % and 19 % increase in volume and value terms, respectively.

The spice which recorded the maximum growth in terms of quantity and value was small cardamom. During the first five months of the current year, 1,300 tonne of cardamom (small) valued at Rs 221.50 crore has been exported, against 400 tonne worth Rs 55.69 crore during the same period of last year.

Ginger registered a remarkable growth of 107% in quantity by shipping 19,700 tonne, globally. A total of 79,000 tonne of turmeric valued at Rs 704.10 crore was exported all over the world. registering a 37% growth in quantity and 35% in value terms.

Export of fenugreek, coriander and other seed spices such as mustard, aniseed,dill seed, etc, grew substantially, contributing to the spices export basket, board sources said.