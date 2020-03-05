Soyabean yield estimates revised to 93.06 lakh tonne

The revision is based on an extensive field survey conducted in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) has revised estimates for the kharif 2019 soybean production from 89.94 lakh tonne to 93.06 lakh tonne. The revision is based on an extensive field survey conducted in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan by two SOPA teams.

The teams travelled almost 8000 km and visited every major soybean producing district in these three states, and interacted with farmers, traders, mandi officials and soya bean processors. Based on the survey, the total Kharif soybean production has been revised from 89.94 lakh tonne to 93.06 lakh tonne. The revision is only for Maharashtra from 36.295 lakh tonne to 39.416 lakh tonne.

There is no change in the crop estimates of other states. Across the country, soybean planting came down to 107.613 lakh hectare in 2019 against 108.396 lakh hectare. The estimated domestic consumption of soybean meal for feed increased from 47.5 lakh tonne to 50 lakh tonne.

The estimated exports reduced from 10 lakh tonne to 7 lakh tonne, while the carry over stock estimates at the end of September 2020 has been revised to 4.76 lakh tonne. According to the survey, soybean was planted on 37.363 lakh hectare in 2019 from 36.390 lakh hectare in 2018 in Maharashtra.

Accordingly, production also rose from 36. 295 lakh tonne to 39.416 lakh tonne. Productivity has gone up in the state from 944 kg per hectare to 1,055 kg per hectare. In Madhya Pradesh, one of the largest soybean growing states, the crop was planted on 51.952 lakh hectare in 2019 as compared to 54.100 lakh hectare in 2018. Production, however, remained same at 40.107 lakh tonne as productivity dropped to 772 kg per hectare from 1,075 kg per hectare.

In Rajasthan, soybean production touched 6.560 lakh tonne with soybean planted on some 9.627 lakh hectare. The most-active March contract of soybean rose 2% on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange due to improved demand at a lower price level, analysts said.

The contract had hit a seven-month low on NCDEX due to confirmed case of corona virus in India. In Indore, the benchmark market, soybean was sold `100- `150 lower at `3,600-`3,650 per quintal. Prices at the beginning of the year were `4080 per quintal.