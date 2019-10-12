Soyabean production likely to decrease 18 per cent in 2019

The soyabean output in 2019 is likely to fall nearly 18% from a year ago.

The excessive rains this year are likely to affect the soyabean production by around 20 lakh tonne in the country and stand at 89.9 lakh tonne, according to an assessment by the Soyabean Processors Association (SOPA). The soyabean output in 2019 is likely to fall nearly 18% from a year ago.

The estimated total production of soyabean crop across the country for 2019 is 89.941 lakh tonne (+- 5%), which is lower by 19.391 lakh tonne (-17.7%) as compared to final estimates for kharif 2018 and the average yield for 2019 is estimated as 836 kg/hectare as against 1,009 kg/hectare during 2018, according to top officials of the association.

DN Pathak, executive director, SOPA, presented the forecast of soyabean (Kharif 2019) crop on the concluding day of the two-day 3rd International Soya Conclave in Indore.

SOPA conducted remote sensing satellite based area survey for finding the correct acreage under soyabean using scientific methods. The acreage based on satellite survey is 107.613 lakh hectare against the government’s higher figure of 113.988 lakh hectare. After a review of arrivals, crushing, exports and local consumption, it has become necessary to revise the crop estimates for 2018 from 114.833 lakh tonne to 109.332 lakh tonne, a reduction of 5.5 lakh tonne, Pathak stated.

The association felt that lower production could force the country, which is already the world’s biggest edible oil importer, to raise overseas buying of palm oil, sunflower oil and soya oil in the 2019-20 marketing year, starting from November 1.

The crop was badly affected in low-lying areas of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan due to water-logging, SOPA said. Madhya Pradesh, the biggest producer of soyabean in the country, received 44% above-average rainfall in 2019. Maharashtra and Rajasthan are the country’s second- and third-biggest producers.

This year, monsoon arrived at the right time and sowing was done between June 25 to July 15. In some areas in Maharashtra, sowing was done up to last week of July but the crop is badly affected in 15-30% low lying areas of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan due to water logging.

In Latur, Beed and Osmanabad districts of Maharashtra, there was no rainfall for 30-35 days, causing moisture stress initially, affecting the productivity while in Mandsaur, Neemuch and Ratlam districts of Madhya Pradesh, there was heavy rainfall causing extensive damage to the crop due to water logging. Baran, Pratapgarh and Jhalawar districts in Rajasthan also suffered extensive damage due to heavy rains.

In Madhya Pradesh, which is the highest producer in the country, the production is likely to fall by 18 lakh tonne to 40 lakh tonne as compared to the previous year. The average yield for 2019 is 772 kg/hectare as against 1,075 kg/hectare during 2018. Total area under soyabean in Maharashtra for 2019 is 37.363 lakh hectare or an increase of 0.97 lakh hectare (2.70%) as compared to previous year. The estimated total production of soyabean for Maharashtra for 2019 is 36.295 lakh tonne, an increase of 1.955 lakh tonne (5.70%) as compared to previous year. The average yield for 2019 is 971 kg/hectare as against 944 kg/hectare during 2018.

In Rajasthan, the total area under soyabean for 2019 is 9.627 lakh hectare or an increase of 0.410 hectare (4.50%) as compared to previous year. The estimated total production of soyabean for Rajasthan for 2019 is 6.560 lakh tonne, a decrease of 2.386 lakh tonne (-26.7%) as compared to previous year. The average yield for 2019 is 681 kg/hectare as against 971 kg/hectare during 2018.

This year, SOPA carried out area estimation using remote sensing through satellite in 47 major soyabean growing districts of MP, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. The total area under soyabean in Kharif 2019 is estimated at 107.613 lakh hectare, as against the government’s estimate of 113.988 lakh hectare. SOPA had estimated 2018 kharif area at 108.396 lakh hectare.